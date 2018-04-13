Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 13, 2018

Trump administration spares China 'currency manipulator' tag

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is again declining to name China as a currency manipulator, but it did target that country and five others for special monitoring of practices that the administration says are making America's trade deficit worse.

In a report the administration must issue every six months, it said Friday that no country met the criteria to be branded as a currency manipulator. But six nations — China, Japan, South Korea, India, Germany and Switzerland — were placed on a watch list subjecting them to added U.S. pressure to lower trade surpluses.

India is new to the list. The five other nations had been cited in October. The report comes at a time President Donald Trump is threatening to impose penalty tariffs on China and other nations.

