The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 13, 2018

As Trump attacks FBI as biased, new leaders are veterans

Updated 10:10AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI has announced a new leadership team that looks a lot like the old one.

President Donald Trump and Republicans have criticized the FBI as institutionally biased against their party and urged Director Christopher Wray to clean house. But the executives announced Friday are longtime FBI employees with vast experience in the bureau.

They include David Bowdich as deputy director, a role he has held in an acting capacity since Trump foe Andrew McCabe stepped down and was later fired. Bowdich was the No. 3 in the FBI, overseeing personnel, budget and administrative issues. He also led the bureau's response to the 2015 mass shooting in San Bernardino, California.

FBI appointments are routine in any administration. But Trump's attacks have put a new spotlight on the bureau.

