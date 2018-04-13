Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 13, 2018

20 Tennessee parks to hold public meetings

NASHVILLE (AP) — Twenty of Tennessee's state parks are holding public meetings where community members can comment on current and future park improvement projects.

State officials say the parks plan a series of public meetings on April 19 and April 24.

Parks holding the meetings are Booker T. Washington, Chickasaw, David Crockett Birthplace, Edgar Evins, Fall Creek Falls, Frozen Head, Harrison Bay, Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail, Meeman-Shelby Forest, South Cumberland, Natchez Trace, Nathan Bedford Forrest, Paris Landing, Pickwick Landing, Tims Ford, Henry Horton, Montgomery Bell, Pickett CCC Memorial, Reelfoot Lake, and Standing Stone.

Meetings will be held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. local time. Public comments can also be submitted online until May 24.

