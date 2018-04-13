Former TV pitchman gets home confinement for unregistered weapons

VOL. 42 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 13, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man has been sentenced to home confinement and ordered to pay $100,000 for having submachine guns that weren't registered.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Nashville said 58-year-old Jerry Christopher Bostick, of Brentwood, was ordered to serve five years of probation with the first six months of it confined to home, in addition to the fine.

Bostick pleaded guilty last year to possessing two submachine guns that were not registered in the National Firearms Registry. Submachine guns are lightweight fully automatic weapons firing handgun ammunition.

Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. also ordered Bostick to forfeit the weapons and serve 500 hours of community service.

Bostick was well known to Nashville-area TV viewers as the face of Carnival Kia in Hickory Hollow.