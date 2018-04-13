Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 13, 2018

Former TV pitchman gets home confinement for unregistered weapons

Updated 7:17AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man has been sentenced to home confinement and ordered to pay $100,000 for having submachine guns that weren't registered.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Nashville said 58-year-old Jerry Christopher Bostick, of Brentwood, was ordered to serve five years of probation with the first six months of it confined to home, in addition to the fine.

Bostick pleaded guilty last year to possessing two submachine guns that were not registered in the National Firearms Registry. Submachine guns are lightweight fully automatic weapons firing handgun ammunition.

Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. also ordered Bostick to forfeit the weapons and serve 500 hours of community service.

Bostick was well known to Nashville-area TV viewers as the face of Carnival Kia in Hickory Hollow.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0