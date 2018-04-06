Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 06, 2018

Candidates for governor give millions to their own campaigns

Updated 4:20PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee candidates for governor are raising millions of dollars in contributions, but the big money is coming from the contenders themselves.

A campaign finance disclosure report released this week shows that Republicans Diane Black and Bill Lee had the most in contributions this quarter — each around $3.3 million — but both either loaned or gave $3 million of their own money to their campaigns. Republican Randy Boyd raised a little more than $2.6 million, but $2 million was money he gave to himself.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean, a Democrat, raised a little more than $549,000.

House Speaker Beth Harwell, a Republican, received no money, and neither did state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, a Democrat. Both state lawmakers are barred from raising money while the Legislature is in session.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0