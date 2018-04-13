VOL. 42 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 13, 2018

Voices from the Front Lines. A panel discussion with participants in the local civil rights movement moderated by historian Linda Wynn. Hear the stories behind the photographs of We Shall Overcome: Civil Rights and the Nashville Press, 1957–1968, and take a deeper look at the civil rights movement. The panel will feature first-person accounts by individuals who fought for racial equity in Nashville, including King Hollands, Gloria McKissack and Rip Patton. Frist Art Museum Auditorium. Free, first-come, first-served seated. Noon. 919 Broadway, Nashville. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

2108 Conference for Neighborhoods

A conference for anyone who wants to make a difference in their neighborhood. Breakout activities will allow participants to explore topics of interest, including:

Organizing for Positive Change

Engaging Our Neighbors

Building Strong Organizations

Identifying and Developing New Leaders

Building Neighborhood Power and Influence

Hot Topics and Emerging Issues?

$75. Tennessee Bankers Association Barrett Conference Center in Metro Center. 8 a.m.-5:45 p.m. After party: 7-10 p.m. Information: 615 782-8212, https://www.tnrc.net/c4n.

Cherry Blossom Festival

This festival is held every spring and is a free, family-friendly celebration of Japanese culture in Nashville. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Public Square Park. Information: www.nashvillecherryblossomfestival.org. Festival Activities:

Cherry Blossom Walk, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Japanese Music & Dance

Martial Arts Demonstrations

Japanese Food Trucks & Vendors

Marketplace

Cultural Lectures

Herb and Plant Sale

Presented by Herb Society of Nashville. Featuring common and rare varieties of herbs, heirloom vegetables. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennessee State Fairgrounds, Sports Arena Building. $5 parking fee. Information

Nolensville Historic District Buttercup Festival

More than 100 artisan and vendor booths. Festival foods and live music all day. Event held rain or shine. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

Nashville Wine and Food Festival

This event features over 30 wineries, local restaurants, breweries, a beer garden, cocktail lounge and local vendors. Guests can enjoy browsing the food and wine villages, meeting chefs and sommeliers and attending seminars while tasting samples of some of the city’s best food and beverages. Fee: General Admission; $85, VIP: $125, Designated Driver: $40. Bicentennial Mall, noon-4 p.m. Information

APRIL 14-15

Historic Cragfont Mansion, War Of 1812

Take a step back in time to the spring of 1812 as at The United States is embroiled in a war with Great Britain. In desperate need of training, a camp of instruction is organized. Come enjoy period music and see Military Drill and Training from 200 years ago. Food available on site. Free 18 and younger; others $10. Military $5. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon Sunday. 300 Cragfont Road, Castalian Springs. Information: 452-7070

THROUGH APRIL 15

Cheekwood in Bloom

More than 100,000 tulips will bloom by early April, but there are plenty of flowers in bloom in March, including daffodils, hyacinths, snowdrops, crocus and more. Explore the gorgeous grounds at Cheekwood as you soak in the beauty of the thousands of flowers. 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. Tuesday-Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

THROUGH MAY 27

Holocaust Violins on display at Nashville Library

The Violins of Hope are a collection of restored instruments played by Jewish musicians during The Holocaust. These instruments have survived concentration camps, pogroms and many long journeys to tell remarkable stories of injustice, suffering, resilience and survival. The Nashville Symphony is bringing the Violins of Hope to Nashville to facilitate a citywide dialogue about music, art, social justice and free expression. April 9-14 the instruments will be used in concerts in Birmingham and will not be on display those dates. Open regular library hours. Information

SUNDAY, APRIL 15

Downtown Home Tour

The Nashville Downtown Partnership’s 15th annual Downtown Home Tour is where historic and modern mingle to deliver a neighborhood like no other. The tour showcases living spaces in historic and rehabbed buildings along with homes in brand new projects. Get home decor ideas, see amazing views, shop for condos, check out apartments and get an idea of what it’s like to live downtown during the self-guided tour featuring nine buildings. Purchase tickets ($10) on the day of the tour at the Nashville Downtown Partnership beginning at 11:45 a.m. Nashville Downtown Partnership, 150 4th Ave. North. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 17

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gallatin Community Shred Day

180 N Belvedere Drive, Suite 2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free hot dog for lunch. No appointment necessary. Information: 452-7133

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. The first 15 guests to arrive will receive a free beer from The Picnic Tap. Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

Deals, Deals, Deals

Learn where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. 6:20 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Members free, nonmembers $35. Prepay required. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

An opportunity to network with area Chamber members over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Topic: How the business community can engage with area nonprofits. Special Guests: Brian Hassett, United Way of Metropolitan Nashville, Ellen Lehman, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, and Meg Morgan from Center for Nonprofit Management. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event, registration required. $20 for future members after two complimentary visits. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Business Studio: Reclaim Your Time

Nearly every small business experiences stress during times of growth and success. This workshop will focus on how to successfully create a process map that you can use as a foundation for continual improvement. Speaker: Joe Page, Page Resource Group. Participants will learn tried and true methods to improve their business including:

Types of process maps

Business process mapping for small businesses needs

Creating a process map that works for your business

Basics of process metrics and benchmarks

Center for Medical Interoperability, 8 City Blvd, Suite 203, Nashville. 2:45-5 p.m. Fee: Complimentary. Information

Nolensville Business Mixer

Network and connect at our inaugural Nolensville Business Mixer. Mill Creek Brewery, 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd., Nolensville. 4-6 p.m. Fee: Business Partner, $16. Guests, $20. Information

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, Business After Hours

Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event. Make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun. Downtown Commons, 215 Legion Street. 5-7 p.m. Information

Sumner County Candidate Forum & Reception

The event offers Gallatin Chamber and community members to become more informed citizens. All Sumner County candidates have been invited. Meet and greet reception at 5 p.m., followed by a forum led and moderated by local news anchor, Scott Couch, and representatives from the Gallatin News, Hendersonville Standard, and Portland Sun. Free event, but tickets required. Light hors d’oeuvres and beverage served. 5-8 p.m. Volunteer State Community College, 1480 Nashville Pike. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

March for Babies

March for Babies will highlight the strength of families affected by premature birth, birth defects and the loss of a child, celebrate the strides we’ve made towards accomplishing our mission and applaud the fundraising efforts of our donors. The goal is to raise $700,000. Nissan Stadium Riverfront, Nashville. 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start. Information

Job & Resource Fair

Available positions include internships, seasonal and/or full-time employment. Free and open to the public. Frist Lecture Hall, Belmont University, 1900 Belmont Blvd. Nashville. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Earth Day Festival

Environmentally friendly vendors, educational booths, workshops and speakers, live entertainment, beer garden and green market. Citywide Spring Clean events. Free and family friendly. Centennial Park. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, APRIL 22

Alexandre Renoir Opening

Alexandre Renoir, great-grandson of master impressionist artist Pierre Auguste Renoir, to visit Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center and share his art and personal style. The day will be filled with activities, including art, music and refreshments, all sponsored by the Park West Foundation. The exhibition runs April 22-June 10. Approximately 40 of Renoir’s works, primarily oils on canvas, will be shown. Among those will be a painting Renoir has created specifically for the Tennessee exhibition entitled, “Moonlight and Magnolias,” which features a view of historic Monthaven, the late Victorian Greek Revival mansion built about 1860. Posters of the commemorative painting will be available for purchase. Monthaven, 1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 24

Chamber Midtown Quarterly Meeting

Panelists include Andrew Beaird, vice president of development, Core Development, Ryan Schemmel, co-owner of Fort Houston, Colby Sledge, Metro Council member representing District 17. 7:45 a.m.-9:15 a.m. Coffee and a light breakfast will be served. Fee: free for Chamber Members. Future Members, $20 to attend for Future Members after 2 complimentary visits. If you have any questions, please contact Maggie Wortendyke at mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com. Must register to attend this event. Information: http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Networking Power Lunch

Extend your network all while supporting restaurants that are members of the Gallatin Area Chamber. All attendees are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Foxland Harbor Grill, 1445 Foxland Blvd. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Exclusive to members of the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce. Non-members can attend up to three times before joining. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25

Young Professionals Luncheon

Topic: Your Relationship with Stress and how to improve it. Speakers: Amanda Blanck, managing partner, Deviate; Erin Strickland and Jennifer Wilson, Chadwick’s Fitness and Performance Training. Spark, Lipscomb, Idea Center, 3252 Aspen Grove Drive, #9, Franklin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business Partner: $20, Guests: $30. Information

Future Greenways, Trails & Green Space Plans

Representatives from the Cities of Gallatin, Hendersonville, Portland, Sumner County Government, possible City of Westmoreland, City of White House, City of Goodlettsville and the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Specific information to be shared: Where, why, when, future plans/ideas for bike trails, sidewalks, greenways and green space parks that are in the planning or conception phases. Sumner County Administrative Building, 355 N. Belvedere Drive. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Information

APRIL 25-29

St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and ½ Marathon

Local bands perform live throughout the course, making it one of the most popular runs in Music City. There is also a two-day Health & Fitness Expo leading up to the main race, as well as a post-race concert featuring some of the top acts in country music. Road closures associated with this event. See web site for all information. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

Williamson County Town Hall

Topic: An update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Sen. Jack Johnson, State Reps. Charles Sargent, Glen Casada and Sam Whitson. Columbia State Community College Community Room, Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30. No charge for Williamson, Inc. business partners and guests. Information

REIN Event

Where Do I Get the Money?

Part 1 of a three-part course will explore how financing works in real estate. This covers “how to fund anything” from new builds to rentals, rehabs, apartments and more. Have you ever been turned down for a loan by a bank? Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd., Suite 210, Nashville. 12:30-5 p.m. Fee: Individual, one class: $249. Individual, all three classes: $699. Couple, one class: $299. Couple, all three classes $799. Registration with prepayment required. Event Leader: Phillip Rykwalder. Information

Additional topics: