Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 06, 2018

Committee revives bill that would charge local officials

Updated 7:05AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee bill that would allow local officials to be charged with a felony for passing sanctuary city ordinances or measures that would illegally remove Confederate statues has gotten new life.

The bill passed in a House committee this week after it failed last month. It's not clear if the Senate will take up the measure.

The bill sponsored by Murfreesboro Republican Rep. Dawn White says local politicians could be fined if they vote for an ordinance that expressly conflicts with state or federal law.

The measure comes after Nashville almost adopted sanctuary-like policies and Memphis sold two parks to a nonprofit, which removed Confederate statues.

Rep. Antonio Parkinson, a Democrat from Memphis, pointed out that a state Comptroller's report found no laws were broken when the statues were removed.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0