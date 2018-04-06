Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 06, 2018

Lawmakers can't agree on restrictions on short-term rentals

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee House has refused to agree to changes the Senate made last week in a bill that would overturn some local short-term rental bans.

It means both houses must come to some agreement if they are to pass legislation that would upend the bans.

Knoxville and Nashville are among the cities that have passed restrictions on short-term rentals, such as Airbnb, following complaints from neighborhood groups. Both cities have recently voted to phase out non-owner occupied rentals, which have generated the most complaints from neighbors.

State lawmakers want to grandfather in short-term rentals if a city bans their use going forward. But lawmakers in the Senate and House can't decide the types of restrictions to set on investors and properties that can continue operating, despite the local law.

