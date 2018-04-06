Home > Article
Haslam appoints new UT Board members
NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed 10 people to a new University of Tennessee Board of Trustees following passage of legislation he backed to overhaul the board.
Haslam's appointees are all UT alumni. They include:
Former President of PepsiCo John Compton
Former Lady Vol and ESPN analyst Kara Lawson
CEO and founder of the Trust Co. Sharon Pryse
President and CEO of River City Co. Kim White
CEO of AutoZone Bill Rhodes
Former Tennessee Supreme Court Special Justice Melvin Malone
Former Director and CEO of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Bill Evans
CEO of Denark Construction Raja Jubran
Former UT football player and current partner in the Nashville law office of Adams and Reese Brad Lampley.
The appointments are effective July and subject to confirmation by the Legislature.