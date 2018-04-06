Haslam appoints new UT Board members

VOL. 42 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 06, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Haslam has appointed 10 people to a new University of Tennessee Board of Trustees following passage of legislation he backed to overhaul the board.

Haslam's appointees are all UT alumni. They include:

Former President of PepsiCo John Compton

Former Lady Vol and ESPN analyst Kara Lawson

CEO and founder of the Trust Co. Sharon Pryse

President and CEO of River City Co. Kim White

CEO of AutoZone Bill Rhodes

Former Tennessee Supreme Court Special Justice Melvin Malone

Former Director and CEO of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Bill Evans

CEO of Denark Construction Raja Jubran

Former UT football player and current partner in the Nashville law office of Adams and Reese Brad Lampley.

The appointments are effective July and subject to confirmation by the Legislature.