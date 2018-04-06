Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 06, 2018

Republican US Rep. Kustoff seeking re-election in Tennessee

MEMPHIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee says he is running again.

Kustoff, a Republican, released a statement Monday saying he will seek a second term representing Tennessee's 8th Congressional District. The solidly Republican district stretches from suburban Memphis in Shelby County through 14 other, mostly rural counties in West Tennessee.

A former U.S. attorney, Kustoff won the House seat in 2016. He replaced Republican Stephen Fincher, who decided not to seek a fourth term.

In his statement, Kustoff expressed support for President Donald Trump. Kustoff said "we must keep this Republican majority, so we can work with President Trump to continue making America stronger."

