Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 06, 2018

Journeys Group distribution center expands in Tennessee

Updated 7:18AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee distribution center is expanding and expects to add as many as 75 jobs in the next five years.

Journeys Group said in a new release its Lebanon distribution center was expanded by more than 200,000 square feet (18,580 square meters) and now totals 540,000 square feet.

Journeys Group is a retail division of Nashville-based Genesco Inc. and is a specialty retailer featuring branded fashion footwear and accessories. The distribution center has been located in Wilson County for more than 15 years and is expected to ship more than 24 million units this year.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0