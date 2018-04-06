Journeys Group distribution center expands in Tennessee

VOL. 42 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 06, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee distribution center is expanding and expects to add as many as 75 jobs in the next five years.

Journeys Group said in a new release its Lebanon distribution center was expanded by more than 200,000 square feet (18,580 square meters) and now totals 540,000 square feet.

Journeys Group is a retail division of Nashville-based Genesco Inc. and is a specialty retailer featuring branded fashion footwear and accessories. The distribution center has been located in Wilson County for more than 15 years and is expected to ship more than 24 million units this year.