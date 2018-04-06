Using transparency to build a diverse workforce

VOL. 42 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 06, 2018

Diversity is one of the most important issues companies are focused on today, with

LinkedIn recently finding that more than half of companies say they are very or extremely focused on diversity.

This is good news, especially when you consider the World Economic Forum recently estimated it will take 217 years for women to reach complete equality in pay and employment opportunities.

It should be noted that one of the key tools we have available today that was not available years ago is the internet.

The transparency now available, especially as it relates to employment, is a gold mine for job seekers. Sites such as Glassdoor, LinkedIn and Indeed.com provide important data points, including how much workers are paid and how employees rate their workplaces.

To further the mission of diversity, Indeed.com recently announced a partnership with three other websites that focus on inclusiveness in the workplace. This partnership with Fairygodboss.com, InHerSight.com and Comparably.com will help provide additional information to job seekers.

The information will show up on the Indeed “Company Pages” and allow job seekers to better evaluate the diversity and inclusiveness of an organization.

Today’s Company Pages include ratings for work/life balance, compensation/benefits, job security/advancement, management, and culture. In the future, there will also be scores from InHerSight, Comparably and Fairygodboss that will rank the companies from one to five stars and as a number from one to 100.

The internet still remains an unlikely place to land your next job. But the data available will help you decide whether you want to accept a job offer from a particular company.

Salary data will also help you to know what is considered fair pay in your industry. In corporate roles, employers set up pay bands.

It can be surprising to know the pay band for one job can sometimes vary as much as $40,000 or more. That means one person doing the job may make $65,000, and another person doing the same job may make more than $100,000.

In theory, this range allows companies to compensate employees based upon experience. In reality, how much you make is often tied to how skilled you are at negotiation.

Using the data available online will help you ensure you’re getting a fair deal. It will allow you to verify your future employer is a healthy place to work. And it will give you a view into your employer’s values and priorities.

This sort of valuable feedback is often not something you can typically find out during a job interview.

Long story short, we still have a long way to go on issues related to diversity and pay equality for all people, including women and men from all backgrounds.

But this level of increased transparency will help you be your own advocate. Perhaps together, we can shorten the time it will take to reach complete equality in the workplace.

Angela Copeland, a career coach and founder of Copeland Coaching, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.