Avintus joins forces with Ascensus

VOL. 42 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 06, 2018

Ascensus, a technology-enabled service provider, has entered into an agreement to acquire Nashville-based Avintus.

The third-party administration firm will immediately become part of Ascensus’ TPA Solutions division.

Avintus provides retirement plan administration and 3(16) fiduciary services for defined contribution and cash balance plans to clients nationwide in the manufacturing, hospitality, construction, technology, non-profit and professional services industries.

The firm, which was founded in 1976 and endeavors to ensure satisfaction via a Client Bill of Rights, works with financial advisors to design new plans or update existing plans that can help employers attract talent, build retirement savings, and meet business objectives.

Five historic sites added to National Register

The Tennessee Historical Commission today announced the addition of five properties to the National Register of Historic Places. They include:

Sanda Hosiery Mills, once one of the largest employers in Cleveland, a city that had several hosiery mills and industrial operations in the 20th century. The business began in 1926 with the construction of two brick buildings originally used as warehouses. By 1940, these buildings were part of the Cherokee Knitting Mills and were connected to larger brick industrial buildings.

Bethel Methodist Church, Morristown. Built around 1907-1908, the Bethel Methodist Church is a cross-gable form church building with Gothic Revival details. The tall gable field and tower are sheathed in weatherboard, while the main story of the building is brick veneer. Located in a commercial area of Morristown, the Bethel Methodist Church is notable for its associations with the city’s African-American community.

Oaklawn Garden, Germantown. Started as a commercial nursery by Mamie and Harry L. Cloyes in 1923. Today, owned by the city of Germantown and operated as a park, the 6.46 acres contains the Cloyes circa 1875 house, the nursery office with carport and a shed associated with the nursery. The site also boasts a historic allee, 1923 daffodil bed, a natural greenhouse and a certified Level One arboretum.

Sterick North Garage and Hotel, Memphis. Constructed in 1963, the Sterick North Garage and Hotel is a three-story hotel with that sits over a seven-story garage. Designed by Memphis architect Merrill G. Ehrman, the mid-century modern building is constructed of concrete, aluminum and glass. Originally part of the Holiday Inn chain, the parking garage was used for the hotel and the adjacent 1929 Sterick Building.

Bozo’s Hot Pit Bar-B-Que, Mason. Located on US79/US70/State Route 1, once a major east-west thoroughfare, Bozo’s is a one-story brick veneer building constructed in 1950. Sited close to the highway, historically known as the “Broadway of America” and the “Memphis to Bristol Highway,” the building features a diner-like interior and barbeque pit on the outside. Bozo’s was begun in 1923 by Thomas Jefferson “Bozo” Williams across the street from the current building.

Johnson Controls buys Nashville’s Smartvue

Johnson Controls has announced that it has acquired Smartvue, a leading IoT and video provider which empowers cloud video surveillance and IoT video services. The addition of the Smartvue cloud-based video platform will enhance Johnson Controls’ offering of an end-to-end, smart cloud-based solution that can provide superior business data and intelligence to customers and added value to partners.

Nashville-based Smartvue’s global video surveillance and IoT video cloud platform is supported in 140 countries and serves customers such as telcos, cable companies, security firms, storage providers, device manufacturers, and other organizations.

Raymond James turn 3 locations into 1

Raymond James is merging three existing branches in the Nashville area at the site of a new Cool Springs branch, located just one floor above the previous Cool Springs location at 1550 W. McEwen Drive.

This new branch office spans 9,827 square feet and will be completely remodeled before opening. An additional six advisors and two associates from the firm’s Burton Hills office will join the Cool Springs office upon consolidation, giving the new Cool Springs office a total of 16 advisors and eight branch associates with additional room for expansion.

The new Cool Springs branch will be led by branch manager Steve Crabtree. Crabtree joined Raymond James in 2008 after serving as branch manager for the J.C. Bradford & Co./UBS Financial Services office in Cool Springs.

Leadership Franklin seeks applications for class 23

Applications are now being accepted for the 23rd class of Leadership Franklin.

Applications may be downloaded at www.leadershipfranklin.org. Completed applications are due on or before May 11.

Participants are chosen each year based on commitment to the community; previous participation in community, civic, or professional organizations; and demonstrated leadership in current or previous positions.

Zeitlin & Co. affiliates with Sotheby’s

Zeitlin & Company Realtors has announced its exclusive affiliation with Sotheby’s International Realty. The company will now be called Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty.

Founded by Shirley Zeitlin in 1979, Zeitlin & Company Realtors has a longstanding, progressive approach to marketing and technology. The affiliation will give the firm’s affiliate brokers access to myriad resources to serve its buyer and seller clients. The partnership also benefits relocation clientele, which includes local, national and international corporations.

Hankook says U.S. ready to hit the road

Hankook Tire America Corp., headquartered in Nashville, has released its latest quarterly drivers’ trend survey.

Hankook’s Tire Gauge Index states more than half of Americans – 55 percent – are planning to take a spring vacation this year.

The company’s survey found that 31 percent of drivers who are planning to take a spring vacation this year are headed to the beach. Americans are up for driving the distance to get there, as 58 percent say they plan to drive more than 100 miles for their next road trip.

A third of drivers prefer to take the biggest car on vacation, followed by the best maintained car (27 percent) and the car with the best gas mileage (26 percent).

In addition, more than half of Americans say they regularly drive to social activities (54 percent) and visit family and friends (51 percent).

“Thanks to warmer weather, drivers are clearly excited to hit the roads this spring,” says Wes Boling, public relations manager at Hankook.

The current survey was conducted February 5-6, 2018, and it polled 953 randomly selected Americans.

Chem-Dry, HRI purchase Delta Disaster Services

HRI Holdings, Inc. parent company to Nashville’s Chem-Dry Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning and N-Hance Wood Refinishing franchise businesses, has acquired Delta Disaster Services.

Delta is an established and innovative restoration concept for both residential and commercial clients, and HRI plans to capitalize on Delta Disaster Services’ strong franchise model and competitive advantages to build the brand.

Delta’s restoration services cover damage from flood and water, smoke and fire, as well as mold and other environmental conditions.

Currently, Delta Disaster Services has operations in sixteen markets, including its corporately run territory in Denver.

Under HRI’s umbrella, Delta Disaster Services will benefit from the parent company’s proven ability to scale concepts. It has grown Chem-Dry, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, into a 3,000-unit network operating in over 50 countries.

“When you look at how HRI has developed Chem-Dry and N-Hance into not only nationally- but internationally-acclaimed, award-winning brands, you can’t help but be excited about what the future holds for the Delta Disaster Services brand,” says Mike Mastous, founder and president of Delta Disaster Services.

TENN on Top opens at Holston House

TENN on Top, the rooftop bar and pool deck at the new Holston House, is open to the public.

Holston House, a 191-room boutique hotel at 118 7th Ave. N., is located in an 88-year-old Art Deco building within walking distance of the Ryman Auditorium and Bridgestone Arena.

The hotel is part of the HRI Lodging, LLC and Hyatt partnership and is the newest addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand.

TENN on Top offers 3,300 square feet of space in which to enjoy a menu of specialty cocktails and bites. Featuring an expansive main bar, the space also boasts clusters of seating throughout, allowing for groups of all sizes.

The menu is by Chef Philip Shyatt, and the cocktail menu is by beverage director Don Hernandez.

The pool deck is open to all, although pool use is only available to guests of the hotel.

FixXTech Award finalists named

Brentwood-based Bank Director and Promontory Interfinancial Network have announced the finalists for the 2018 Best of FinXTech Awards.

The honors recognize institutions that exemplify how collaborative efforts can lead to innovative solutions and growth in the banking industry.

Finalists in the startup innovation category include

Pinnacle Financial Partners + Built, both companies are based in Nashville.

Pinnacle partnered with Built, a fintech firm focused on construction lending, to streamline the bank’s construction loan management process.

Population growing in state, Nashville area

A U.S. Census Bureau report states the population of the Nashville metropolitan area grew faster than the rest of Tennessee in 2017.

Estimates released by the report add that the individual counties that make up the region show most of that growth taking place in the counties surrounding Davidson County.

Tennessee’s 2017 population was 6.7 million, 1 percent more than in 2016.

Clarksville MSA grew 1.5 percent, making it the second-fastest in the state. The Knoxville MSA – the only one that has seen an increase in growth every year since 2013 – had the third-fastest growth of the state’s MSAs at 1.1 percent.

Of the state’s 95 counties, a total of 77 experienced growth in their populations. Of those 77 counties, 34 had growth rates that exceeded the state average of 1 percent and 45 grew faster than the national average of 0.7 percent.

The Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area, with a population was 1.9 million in 2017, grew 1.8 percent from 2016 and made up almost one-third of the state’s total population.