VOL. 42 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 06, 2018

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Topic: What is Conflict Management? Steve Joiner, dean of the College of Leadership and Public Service at Lipscomb University, is featured. Williamson, Inc. Friday, 7:30-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Registration required. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

Architecture Tour with ASL Interpreter

Coming to the First Saturday Art Crawl, or to another downtown Nashville event? Enhance your weekend with a visit to the Frist Art Museum. Stop at the café between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for Dessert Happy Hour (free coffee with the purchase of any dessert), and enjoy a guided tour of our landmark art deco building at 4:30 p.m. On the first Saturday of each month, certified American Sign Language interpretation is provided with the tour. Frist Art Museum, 919 Broadway, Nashville. Fee: Free

THROUGH April 7

Nashville Fashion Week

A citywide celebration of fashion and retail. There will be events throughout the week ranging from industry panels to runway shows to parties. All Access Passes are $400, while tickets to individual events range from $20-$250. Information

Tin Pan South

Tin Pan South is the world’s largest songwriter festival. Last year, more than 300 songwriters and acts performed at 90 shows in 10 different Music City venues over the course of five days. Dedicated to songs and those that write them, Tin Pan South is an annual event in Music City that gives fans a unique, up-close-and-personal experience with the music they love. The music is spread out across the city with showcases each night at various venues. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

REIN Homes Tour

Our Rehab Homes Tours are a long-standing REIN offering that is widely viewed by those attending as one of the most beneficial educational opportunities available to REIN Members and guests because it provides a unique, hands-on opportunity to visit and talk with several REIN members who are actually “making it happen” on a day-in, day-out basis. Typically those on the tour will visit 4-5 properties currently renovating for rental or re-sale. 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fee: $109 guest, Members $30. REIN Center 4525 Harding Road, Suite 200. Information

East Nashville Beer Festival

The East Nashville Beer Festival is one of the only beer festivals in Nashville that takes place in the spring. Noon-5 p.m. at East Park. There will be tons of beer, food trucks and live music. This beer festival usually sells out. Information

Ragin’ Cajun Crawfish Boil

The Ragin’ Cajun Crawfish Boil is an all-you-can-eat crawfish and Louisiana-style side’s event. Plus, unlimited beer and live entertainment. Hosted by the Nashville Junior Chamber with a portion of proceeds benefiting Greenways for Nashville. 4-9 p.m., Cumberland Park. Fee: $49.95 and up. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. 6-9 p.m. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

THROUGH APRIL 8

Southern Women’s Show

The 32nd annual show will have more than 500 exhibits featuring fashion and accessories, gifts and gourmet, travel destinations and more. Special guests include, Arie Luyendyk, Ann Cox Eastes, Vanderbilt Cosmetic Surgery, and Clark Bartram. Plus, the event will also include hourly fashion shows, cooking programs and informative seminars. Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Music City Center. $11 and more with various options. Information

THROUGH APRIL 15

Cheekwood in Bloom

More than 100,000 tulips will bloom by early April, but there are plenty of flowers in bloom in March, including daffodils, hyacinths, snowdrops, crocus and more. Explore the gorgeous grounds at Cheekwood as you soak in the beauty of the thousands of flowers. 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. Tuesday-Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

THROUGH MAY 27

Holocaust Violins on display at Nashville Library

The Violins of Hope are a collection of restored instruments played by Jewish musicians during The Holocaust. These instruments have survived concentration camps, pogroms and many long journeys to tell remarkable stories of injustice, suffering, resilience and survival. The Nashville Symphony is bringing the Violins of Hope to Nashville to facilitate a citywide dialogue about music, art, social justice and free expression. April 9-14 the instruments will be used in concerts in Birmingham and will not be on display those dates. Open regular library hours. Information

MONDAY, APRIL 9

Gallatin Chamber Membership Luncheon

Topic: Design, Urban Planning, & why it Matters. Speaker, Gary Gaston, Nashville Civic Design Center. The monthly membership luncheon features speakers of interest to local businesses and is held on the second Monday of each month. Epic Event Center, 392 West Main Street, Gallatin. Catering: Chef Christopher’s catering. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Information: 452-4000

REIN Main Event

Designing Your Business for the Future with Britnie Turner. 5:30 p.m. Dinner and breakout session. Metro Transit Pan: This breakout will feature a poster session with maps, brochures and Q&A about the transit plan to be voted on May 1, 2018. Our presenter will be Jennifer Carlat from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce. Registration requested. Fee: free for REIN Members, $35 guests. Tech Hill Commons, 500 Interstate Blvd. S, Suite 210, Nashville. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 10

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Joe Biden Speaking at Vanderbilt

This event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Langford Auditorium. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11

Outlook Williamson

A half-day economic forum featuring three 45-minute sessions with industry-leading experts and developers, providing an in-depth picture of Williamson County’s economy and using the latest emerging trends, growth projections and statistical data. The Factory, Liberty Hall. 7:30-11 a.m. Fee: Business Partners, $85; guests, $100, table sponsor, $1,500. Information

Session 1: Why Williamson County

Session 2: Williamson Forward Debrief

Session 3: Real Estate Trends

Chamber 201

We are excited to introduce the newest addition to our programming- Chamber 201. Chamber 201 is a time to learn of the benefits available to you with your current membership investment. Gallatin Area Chamber, 118 West Main Street. 10-11a.m. RSVP required. 452-4000

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

Street Eats

See April 10, above.

Donelson-Hermitage Chamber Meeting

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips will be the presenting speaker at the General Membership Luncheon of the Donelson-Hermitage Chamber of Commerce. Inn at Opryland, 2401 Music Valley Drive. 11:30 am. Reservations are required. Fee: Chamber Member: $25, non-member: $35. Information

Youth Job Fair

The Summer Youth Job Fair is for youth (ages 14 & up) who are seeking summer employment in Gallatin for summer, part time, seasonal, after school etc. Gallatin Civic Center, 3-7 p.m. Information: 452-4000.

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

2108 Conference for Neighborhoods

A conference for anyone who wants to make a difference in their neighborhood. Breakout activities will allow participants to explore topics of interest, including:

Organizing for Positive Change

Engaging Our Neighbors

Building Strong Organizations

Identifying and Developing New Leaders

Building Neighborhood Power and Influence

Hot Topics and Emerging Issues?

$75. Tennessee Bankers Association Barrett Conference Center in Metro Center. 8 a.m.-5:45 p.m. After party: 7-10 p.m. Information: 615 782-8212, https://www.tnrc.net/c4n

Cherry Blossom Festival

This festival is held every spring and is a free, family-friendly celebration of Japanese culture in Nashville. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Public Square Park. Information: www.nashvillecherryblossomfestival.org. Festival Activities:

Cherry Blossom Walk – 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Japanese Music & Dance

Martial Arts Demonstrations

Japanese Food Trucks & Vendors

Marketplace

Cultural Lectures

Nashville Wine and Food Festival

This event features over 30 wineries, local restaurants, breweries, a beer garden, cocktail lounge and local vendors. Guests can enjoy browsing the food and wine villages, meeting chefs and sommeliers and attending seminars while tasting samples of some of the city’s best food and beverages. Fee: General Admission; $85, VIP: $125, Designated Driver: $40. Bicentennial Mall, noon-4 p.m. Information

SUNDAY, APRIL 15

Downtown Home Tour

The Nashville Downtown Partnership’s 15th annual Downtown Home Tour is where historic and modern mingle to deliver a neighborhood like no other. The tour showcases living spaces in historic and rehabbed buildings along with homes in brand new projects. Get home decor ideas, see amazing views, shop for condos, check out apartments and get an idea of what it’s like to live downtown during the self-guided tour featuring nine buildings. Purchase tickets ($10) on the day of the tour at the Nashville Downtown Partnership beginning at 11:45 a.m. Nashville Downtown Partnership, 150 4th Ave. North. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 17

Chamber North Meet-Up

Join North Nashville business and community leaders after work to mingle and talk about news relevant to the North Nashville region. Registration for this monthly event is requested. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will not be provided, but we encourage attendees to support Market House vendors. Nashville Farmers Market, The Picnic Tap, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. 4:30-6 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18

Chamber West Monthly Networking Coffee

An opportunity to network with area Chamber members over breakfast and coffee. Learn more about Chamber West’s initiatives and find out how you can get involved in the continued success of this area. Topic: How the business community can engage with area nonprofits. Special Guests: Brian Hassett, United Way of Metropolitan Nashville, Ellen Lehman, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, and Meg Morgan from Center for Nonprofit Management. Hampton Inn & Suites Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8-9:15 a.m. Free event, registration required. $20 for future members after two complimentary visits. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, http://web.nashvillechamber.com/events

THURSDAY, APRIL 19

Business Studio: Reclaim Your Time

Nearly every small business experiences stress during times of growth and success. One of the primary causes is a lack of clearly defined, optimized and articulated business processes. This workshop will focus on how to successfully create a process map that you can use as a foundation for continual improvement. Speaker: Joe Page, Page Resource Group. During this session, participants will learn tried and true methods to improve their business including:

Types of process maps

Business process mapping for small businesses needs

Creating a process map that works for your business

Basics of process metrics and benchmarks

Center for Medical Interoperability, 8 City Blvd, Suite 203, Nashville. 2:45-5 p.m. Fee: Complimentary. Information

Nolensville Business Mixer

Network and connect at our inaugural Nolensville Business Mixer. Mill Creek Brewery, 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd., Nolensville. 4-6 p.m. Fee: Business Partner- $16, Guests - $20. Information