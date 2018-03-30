Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Power of Information
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 30, 2018

Kudlow suggests tariffs may not take effect

WASHINGTON (AP) — National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow is suggesting that proposed tariffs on Chinese imports may not ultimately go into effect.

Kudlow is trying to soothe stock market fears over a potential trade war with China. He says the tariffs announced Tuesday are "potentially" a negotiating ploy in an effort to get China to level the playing field for U.S. businesses.

Kudlow tells reporters: "There are carrots and sticks in life," adding that the U.S. is encouraging China to lower trade barriers.

He adds that China should take Trump "seriously" on tariffs, but that ultimate the president is a "free-trader."

Kudlow says the Trump administration is focused on growing the U.S. economy, saying: "Sometimes the path to this kind of growth is a little rocky. That's the way the world works."

