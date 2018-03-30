China triggers WTO dispute mechanism

VOL. 42 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 30, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — China says it has made a "request for consultations" at the World Trade Organization in response to U.S. tariffs against Chinese products.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce confirmed the step taken Wednesday at the Geneva-based trade body, which triggers the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism that will begin with consultations between the two countries.

China said the request centers on a proposed product list subject to the additional tariffs under U.S. Section 301 rules.