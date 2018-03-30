US stocks lower on escalating US-China trade dispute

VOL. 42 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 30, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks remain lower on Wall Street amid an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China but have pared some of their sharp early losses.

Investors seemed rattled by news of the tit-for-tat $50 billion in proposed tariffs announced by both countries. A full-fledged trade war could slow global commerce.

Big industrial and technology stocks were hardest hit by the selling. Boeing shares are down 2.7 percent and Caterpillar is down 2 percent. Among big technology shares, Facebook was down 1.7 percent.

The S&P 500 lost 0.5 percent or 12 points to 2,602. The Dow Jones industrial average is 0.7 percent lower, or 176 points, at 23,858.

Gold, considered a safe-haven investment, is up 0.2 percent.