VOL. 42 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 30, 2018

Predators sign Westerholm to 3-year, entry-level deal

Updated 2:58PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Niclas Westerholm to a three-year, entry-level contract that begins in 2018.

The 20-year-old Westerholm made his pro debut with SaiPa of the Finnish Elite League this season, posting a 3.23 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in four games.

The 6-foot-4 Westerholm spent most of the 2017-18 season with SaiPa's under-20 team. He had a 2.42 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in 28 games.

