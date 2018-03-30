Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 30, 2018

OL Quinton Spain signs tender to remain with Titans

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Quinton Spain has signed his restricted free-agent tender, a move that enables the Titans to keep their starting left guard from last season.

Spain has started 33 games over the last three seasons since joining the Titans as an undrafted free agent from West Virginia in 2015. He started 14 regular-season games and both of the Titans' playoff contests last year.

This marks the Titans' latest move to improve their offensive line.

They also have signed former Houston Texans guard Xavier Su'a-Filo and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, and have agreed to terms on a new deal to keep guard Josh Kline.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

