VOL. 42 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 30, 2018

Trump blasts news media as 'fakers', defends Sinclair

Updated 7:11AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is starting the day with tweets criticizing broadcast news media as "fakers."

Trump tweeted Tuesday that the "'Fakers' at CNN, NBC, ABC & CBS have done so much dishonest reporting that they should only be allowed to get awards for fiction!"

The president is also defending the Sinclair Broadcast group following news reports about a video of dozens of Sinclair news anchors reading a script expressing concern about "fake stories." Sinclair owns nearly 200 local TV stations and has ordered its anchors to read a statement expressing concern about "one-sided news stories plaguing the country."

Trump tweeted that "The Fake News Networks, those that knowingly have a sick and biased AGENDA, are worried about the competition and quality of Sinclair Broadcast."

