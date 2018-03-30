Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 30, 2018

Titans agree to terms with former Redskins LB Will Compton

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with linebacker Will Compton, who spent the last five seasons with the Washington Redskins.

The Titans announced the deal Monday. Compton made three starts and played in just nine games for the Redskins last year because of a foot injury, but he had 104 tackles as a defensive captain in 2016.

The 28-year-old is listed as 6-foot-1 and 235 pounds.

Compton, a former undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad before making five starts and playing all 16 games for the Redskins in 2014. He had 10 starts in 2015 and 15 in 2016.

