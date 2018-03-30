Panel discussion on sex trafficking set for MTSU

VOL. 42 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 30, 2018

MURFREESBORO (AP) — Middle Tennessee State University will host a panel discussion on sex trafficking this week.

The university says in a news release that law enforcement officers and investigators will be part of the panel Wednesday at the campus Student Union in Murfreesboro.

The discussion is being sponsored by the Nashville-based nonprofit crime victims group You Have The Power.

The scheduled panelists include Murfreesboro police Sgt. James Baskette and Detectives Jonathan Brown and Sam Day, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Jason Wilkerson, and Candy Carter of Murfreesboro-based Last Call 4 Grace Ministries.