Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 30, 2018

Tennessee Library for the Blind gets new name

Updated 7:22AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped has a new name.

A news release from the secretary of state's office says the name change to the Tennessee Library for Accessible Books and Media became official earlier this month.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett said the new name focuses on serving patrons without using outdated language to define them solely by their disabilities.

The library has more than 150,000 recorded, large print and braille materials for Tennessee residents who cannot use standard print materials due to a visual or physical disability.

The library is located within the Tennessee State Library and Archives in downtown Nashville. Both will move to a new facility nearby in Nashville in late 2019.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0