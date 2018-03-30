Home > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 30, 2018
Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for February 2018
Updated 1:13PM
February 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.
Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.
Davidson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|2422 Elliott
|O Hickory
|37138
|2/9
|IMT Capital IV Eight South LLC
|Broadstone/USPF 8th South LP
|$76,725,000
|706 Church
|Nashville
|37203
|2/15
|AVR Nashville Hotel LLC
|Church St Lodging Assoc LLP
|$48,500,000
|1441 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37210
|2/1
|1441 Pike LP
|Sycamores LLC
|$24,550,000
|5360 Edmondson
|Nashville
|37211
|2/2
|Breit Steadfast Mf Keystone TN LLC
|Sir Keystone LLC
|$14,500,000
|500 Hickoryview
|Nashville
|37211
|2/23
|MFLP Hickory LLC; PRG Hickory View TN LP
|MACG Nashville Hickory View LLC
|$14,400,000
|660 Massman
|Nashville
|37210
|2/2
|Massman Industrial Nashville LLC
|660 Massman Drive Assoc LLC
|$9,950,000
|186 1st
|Nashville
|37213
|2/2
|Park Center
|TBA Inv LLC
|$7,000,000
|3003 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|2/1
|Buffalo Trail Partners
|CRG LLC
|$2,500,000
|15007 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37211
|2/8
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$2,302,000
|0 Edmondson
|Nashville
|37211
|2/23
|Meridian Nashville Al/Alz Re LP
|Thoroughbred Lane Inv LLC
|$2,250,000
|1201 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|2/23
|McDonalds Real Estate Co
|Brooks Emily Overton Thompson; Colledge Eleanor Daniel; Daniel Eleanor Page; Haughton Jaquelin Daniel; James Emily Thompson; John Gray Palmer Family Trust; Paine Ophelia Palmer Thompson; Paine Ophelia Thompson; Palmer Alex S; Palmer Alex Stokes; Palmer Joseph B; Palmer Joseph B IV; Thompson M Allison; Thompson Margaret Allison; Cook Jaquelin Daniel; Mason Daniel Barrett Revocable Trust
|$2,212,500
|1230 Trinity
|Nashville
|37218
|2/9
|Cumberland Dev Partners LLC
|Church of God Sanctified Inc
|$2,200,000
|2314 Clifton
|Nashville
|37209
|2/22
|MGB Exchange 2018 LLC
|Shelpman James T; Wingfield David W
|$2,000,000
|2737 Couchville
|Nashville
|37217
|2/9
|Hamilton Creek Dev Co LLC
|Dobson Family Trust; Francis Faith Dobson
|$1,838,000
|7224 Old Burkitt
|Antioch
|37013
|2/12
|Brentwood UMC; Village Church Nashville
|McGowan Inv Inc
|$1,600,000
|5700 Leslie
|Nashville
|37209
|2/16
|5700 Leslie Partners LLC
|Burtch Paula J; Rouillier Peggy J
|$1,600,000
|4409 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|2/16
|PDM Preservation Trust
|West Nashville Phoenix Lodge No 131 F&Am
|$1,600,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/28
|Brentwood Storage Partners LLC
|Hampton Falls Storage Partners LLC
|$1,575,000
|271 Holt Hills
|Nashville
|37211
|2/16
|Lazas Donald J; Lazas Kathleen D
|Reddick Patricia E; Reddick Patricia Elayne; Reddick Eddie Joe
|$1,495,000
|5000 Mountain Springs
|Antioch
|37013
|2/15
|ECG Mountain Springs LLC
|Belz/Becker-Lewis-Shlenker Prop
|$1,491,470
|149 Park South
|Nashville
|37210
|2/12
|DM Holdings TN LLC
|Eastwind Prop
|$1,399,000
|469, 471 Humphreys
|Nashville
|37203
|2/23
|Red Horse Devco LLC
|Cumberland Advisory Group LLC
|$1,250,000
|1115 Polk
|Nashville
|37210
|2/5
|Hayes Cason; Hayes Messina
|Polk Part
|$930,000
|Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|2/8
|Egh Land Dev LLC
|Evergreen Hills Gp
|$900,000
|493 Cave
|Nashville
|37210
|2/5
|717 Inv LLC
|G&P Assoc
|$800,000
|67 Trimble
|Nashville
|37210
|2/16
|Trimble Street LLC
|Munn John R
|$700,000
|870 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|2/8
|Solley Family Part II Ltd
|Murfreesboro Road Retail LLC
|$700,000
|2121, 2200 Gladstone
|Nashville
|37211
|2/23
|Weist Ventures LLC
|Lydick Eileen G; Lydick William E
|$650,000
|337 Vivelle
|Nashville
|37210
|2/26
|Donelson Pike Rest. Partners
|Sherling Family LP; Sherling LP
|$650,000
|1115 Polk
|Nashville
|37210
|2/5
|Hayes Cason; Hayes Messina
|Nacarato Michael J Jr
|$620,000
|2214, 2216, 218, 220 Dunn
|Nashville
|37211
|2/16
|Pencil And Paper Dev LLC
|Irrevocable Trust Agmt of Ernest H Davis Jr; Cook Mary Carrie
|$615,000
|8120 Sawyer Brown
|Nashville
|37221
|2/15
|Meadows Mark Steve
|Sawyer Brown Office Condos Gp
|$565,000
|1114 Clinton
|Nashville
|37203
|2/14
|Lifeway Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Conv
|Capitol View Joint Venture; North Charlotte Avenue Holdings LLC
|$530,000
|903 14th
|Nashville
|37206
|2/15
|PRC Svcs LLC
|Gleaves John; Hussey Paul D
|$500,000
|2911 Murray
|Nashville
|37216
|2/26
|Truesdale Stephanie
|SBE Partners
|$349,900
|1221 5th
|Nashville
|37207
|2/23
|Pitts Victoria
|D225 LLC
|$345,000
|822 19th
|Nashville
|37203
|2/28
|PNI LLC
|Genesis Inv Prop LLC; Skyline Prop LLC
|$340,000
|8200 Highway 100
|Nashville
|37221
|2/6
|Earps Erica; Earps Lee M
|Lucic Marijana; Johnson Harold Gail Jr
|$335,000
|0 Maxwell
|Antioch
|37013
|2/14
|New Living Hope Church
|Davenport Robert; Davenport Dolores P
|$330,000
|5008 Indiana
|Nashville
|37209
|2/22
|Montygraham LLC; Montygraham LLC; Montygraham LLC
|Griffith Alicia; Hornal Thomas Bryant; Griffith Alicia; Hornal Thomas Bryant; Griffith Alicia; Hornal Thomas Bryant
|$330,000
|305 Donelson
|Nashville
|37214
|2/20
|Southern Capstone Prop LLC
|Strain Jane
|$320,000
|3227 Cloverwood
|Nashville
|37214
|2/2
|Pesik Andrian; Yang Hui
|McAdams Timothy
|$280,000
|2025 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|2/13
|McMahon Brigid
|Revocable Trust Agmt of Lyle Finley; Lyle Finley Revocable Trust
|$235,000
|727 Fox Ridge
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/13
|Brown Jared A
|Ford Zoraida V
|$225,000
|0 Rural Hill
|Antioch
|37013
|2/20
|Fahmy George; Girgis Michael
|Danco Property Inv LLC
|$225,000
|3137 Larkspur
|Nashville
|37207
|2/27
|Simiyu Gladys N
|Coleman Felicia R; Coleman Larry
|$219,900
|0 Cheron
|Madison
|37115
|2/1
|Auburn Lane Partners Gp
|S&S Legacy Partners
|$214,125
|0 Hamilton Church
|Antioch
|37013
|2/9
|Leftrick June Carolyn
|Craighead Dev LLC
|$209,975
|0 Briarville
|Madison
|37115
|2/1
|Auburn Lane Partners Gp
|Marjorie C Sharer Revocable Living Trust; Sharer Marjorie Leone; Sharer Marjorie C
|$203,250
|107 24th
|O Hickory
|37138
|2/26
|Copper Inv LLC
|Stanley Garry; Stanley James Garry
|$180,000
|7814 Sawyer Brown
|Nashville
|37221
|2/27
|Shmueli Natalia N; Shmueli Uzi
|Thompson Robert E; Thompson Sheryl R
|$175,900
|3149 Justin Towne
|Antioch
|37013
|2/2
|Williams Demetrius
|Freedom Prop LLC
|$139,900
|207 Cedar
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|2/22
|Phillips Aldona; Phillips Stuart J
|Bradshaw Prop LLC
|$137,500
|829 Lischey
|Nashville
|37207
|2/6
|West James M; West Valorie
|Cantrell Luther E Jr
|$129,830
|205 Lake
|O Hickory
|37138
|2/13
|Miller Alexandra Williams; Williams Elsie
|Ingrum Mary A; Ingrum Ronald T
|$127,000
|0 Visco
|Nashville
|37210
|2/6
|Meadows Mark Steve
|Crow Jill Turner; Turner Jack B; Turner Prop
|$121,750
|2105 18th
|Nashville
|37208
|2/5
|Orozco Francisco J Contreras
|Qin Ke
|$110,000
|5484 Clarksville
|Wh Creek
|37189
|2/7
|Ignacia Angel De Onate
|Gordon & Assoc Co Inc
|$107,500
Williamson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|300 Innovation
|Franklin
|37067
|2/5
|Jackson National Life Ins Co
|NFMU Greenway LLC
|$42,500,000
|630 Bakers Bridge
|Franklin
|37067
|2/2
|SRE TN 4 LLC
|BKB Prop LLC
|$16,350,000
|1734 Carouthers
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/5
|Ss Brentwood LLC
|Carothers Self Storage LLC
|$15,500,000
|214 Overlook
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/16
|Overlook Circle Inv LLC
|Overlook Office Partners LLC
|$11,250,000
|9636, 9652 Clovercroft
|Nolensville
|37135
|2/15
|Scales TF Farmstead LP
|Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc
|$10,000,000
|0 Murfreesboro
|Franklin
|37067
|2/23
|DS Colletta Park Sub LLC
|Adams Ira T (Estate Of); Adams James E Trust; Adams James Jr 2016 Revocable Trust; Adams Mary Susan 2016 Revocable Trust; Adams Mary Susan Trust; Adams Robert G; Lipscomb University
|$8,405,355
|847 Murfreesboro
|Franklin
|37064
|2/2
|201 Jordan Road LLC; American Health Prop Inc
|Jordan Road Prop; Pratt Paul M Jr
|$5,790,000
|214 Overlook
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/16
|MCP Overlook LLC
|Overlook Office Partners LLC
|$3,750,000
|4373 Carothers
|Franklin
|37064
|2/27
|HDP Lockwood Glen LLC
|Crescent Lockwood LLC
|$3,626,352
|4315 Carothers
|Franklin
|37064
|2/2
|Lockwood Section 9 & 12 LLC
|Crescent Lockwood LLC
|$3,335,000
|4350 Carothers
|Franklin
|37064
|2/23
|DS Colletta Park Sub LLC
|Durnin George V; Durnin Sandra L
|$2,500,000
|1864 Old Natchez
|Franklin
|37069
|2/15
|Nola Real Estate Partners LLC
|Sanicola Mark Frances; Sanicola Patricia Ann
|$2,100,000
|5709 Natchez Trace
|Franklin
|37064
|2/7
|Simovich Christopher
|Richards Mary J; Richards Timothy P
|$1,999,000
|4309 Carothers
|Franklin
|37064
|2/27
|Crescent Lockwood LLC
|Lockwood DR Inc; Lockwood Doris Ann (Estate Of); Lockwood Family Limited Part
|$1,508,252
|5584 Wilkins Branch
|Franklin
|37064
|2/26
|Coghlan Family Trust
|Deal Priscilla Lenora; Deal Rex Albert; Mangrum Angela Deal; Tyner Taniel Deal
|$1,490,000
|4683 Harpeth-Peyt
|Franklin
|37179
|2/23
|Discount Tire Co of TN
|James Katie L; James Michael Ross
|$1,383,124
|4528 Harpeth School
|Franklin
|37064
|2/22
|Our Redeemer Trust
|Burnett Gregory C; Burnett Maria H
|$1,245,000
|Burke Hollow
|Nolensville
|37135
|2/9
|Wurth Kristi; Wurth Todd
|Jenkins Barbara E; Jenkins Ralph W
|$1,079,464
|1265 Columbia
|Franklin
|37064
|2/28
|Mason David R; Petersen Elisha
|Dismukes Nancy Covington (Estate Of)
|$882,882
|6133 Silverado
|Franklin
|37064
|2/27
|Bonner Amy; Bonner Steven
|Ortega Craig M; Ortega Jill S Phillips
|$599,000
|143 Circuit
|Franklin
|37064
|2/1
|Oxnam George; Oxnam Georgeanne
|Marshall Leigh Ann; Marshall Mark
|$539,900
|214 Overlook
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/16
|Overlook One LLC
|Overlook Office Partners LLC
|$525,000
|6014 Serene Valley
|Franklin
|37064
|2/28
|Owens Anthony Porter; Owens Cheryl Ann
|Choteau Creek Holdings LLC
|$408,500
|5575 Hargrove
|Franklin
|37064
|2/28
|Beck David E; Beck Sharon M
|Claiborne H Thomas; Claiborne Janie M
|$310,000
|0 Leipers Creek
|Franklin
|37064
|2/15
|Pargh Franklin Adam; Pargh Sveta Lana Sorin; Sorin Pargh Sveta Lana
|Chunn Douglas Ronald; Chunn Waylon Clay
|$293,000
|400 Sugartree
|Franklin
|37064
|2/6
|Higgs Prop Eat LLC
|Ogilivie James F; Ogilvie Barbara S
|$288,700
|0 Smithson
|College Gr
|37046
|2/16
|Hoffman Family Grantor Trust; Wilson Robert T
|Hayes Greg L; Hayes Linda J
|$275,000
|0 McMillan
|Franklin
|37064
|2/28
|Elam Gregory E; Elam Patricia
|Robinson Gregory
|$249,000
|1139 Lula
|Franklin
|37064
|2/20
|Nelsen Gertrude A; Nelsen Paul E
|Lewis Sara Lane, estate of
|$230,000
|5711 Bending Chestnut
|Franklin
|37064
|2/6
|Eddy Christopher D; Eddy Connie M; Eddy Kayla M; Eddy Ryan D
|Cornerstone Inv Inc
|$219,900
|106 Mission
|Franklin
|37067
|2/16
|Post MT; Post SS
|Go Inv LLC
|$210,000
|7329 Old Cox
|Fairview
|37062
|2/15
|Shank Kyle T; Shank Morgan
|Fox Betty J; Lankford Carla G; Lankford Joyce A
|$195,000
|0 Old Highway 96
|Franklin
|37064
|2/9
|Moore Daniel
|Oakley Brenda
|$191,850
|7711 Barnhill
|Primm Spr
|38476
|2/21
|Edmonds Darin; Edmonds Tracie
|Fairview Prop LLC
|$135,000
Rutherford County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|Mason
|La Vergne
|37086
|2/1
|Mason Road Holdings East LLC
|Ingram David B
|$5,380,164
|Mason
|La Vergne
|37086
|2/1
|Mason Road Holdings West LLC
|Ingram David B
|$3,069,836
|4106 Franklin
|M'boro
|37128
|2/1
|7-Eleven Inc
|Macs Retail LLC
|$2,608,000
|1505 Williams
|M'boro
|37129
|2/7
|Volunteer Behavioral Health Care
|WNMP LLC
|$2,182,250
|7094 Vaughn
|M'boro
|37128
|2/21
|Swanson Devs LP
|Russell Hazel P
|$2,098,560
|1155 Kennedy
|M'boro
|37129
|2/15
|Edh Gateway LLC
|New Urban Centers Inc
|$2,000,000
|2374 Old Fort
|M'boro
|37128
|2/15
|NADG NNN CK (Tn) LP
|Capizzi Family Trust; Capizzi Vincent Anthony And Vicki Lynn Family Trust
|$1,970,574
|2140 Thompson
|M'boro
|37129
|2/14
|TN Builders Mgmt Svcs LLC
|Swanson Devs LP; Swanson Prop Inc
|$1,890,527
|Armstrong Valley
|M'boro
|37128
|2/5
|Salem Creek Part
|New South Dev LLC
|$1,762,500
|444 Sandhill
|La Vergne
|37086
|2/23
|CSJ & Assoc LLC
|Waldron Dennis Ray; Waldron John And Daisy Community Property Trust; Waldron John D
|$1,370,000
|Stonecrest
|M'boro
|37130
|2/23
|Traditions of Smyrna LLC
|Rock Springs Partners LLC
|$1,200,000
|1509, 1516, 1517 Center Pointe
|M'boro
|37130
|2/6
|Wilhelm Richard
|Whitaker Carla; Whitaker Gary
|$950,000
|Osborne
|M'boro
|37130
|2/16
|Black Diamond Const LLC
|Conway Leslie S; Conway Stuart D
|$753,000
|1312 Broad
|M'boro
|37129
|2/12
|Bartlett Matt; Perez Alfonzo
|Evans Caren R; Evans James E Jr
|$685,000
|Rutherford
|M'boro
|37130
|2/26
|WNR9-South Rutherford LLC
|Hearthwood Dev LLC; Hearthwood Prop LLC; Hearthwood Prop No 1 LLC
|$580,000
|6995 Arno Allisona
|College Gr
|37046
|2/9
|Oneal Laura; Oneal Steve
|Phelan John; Phelan Kristy
|$433,000
|5486 Nashville
|La Vergne
|37086
|2/6
|Behrouzi Peyman; Mohebbi Jamshid; Sharifi Jamshid
|Hwy 41 Inv LLC
|$425,000
|5486 Nashville
|La Vergne
|37086
|2/6
|Mohebbi Jamshid; Sharifi Jamshid
|Hwy 41 Inv LLC
|$425,000
|15505 Versailles
|Rockvale
|37153
|2/14
|Davy Billy R; Davy Mindy A
|Banks Lillian Kay; Jensen Lillian Kaye; Jensen Timothy Daniel
|$402,000
|330 Jackson
|M'boro
|37130
|2/27
|Moody Kyle Daniel
|Cuthrell Brittany C; Cuthrell Jesse
|$367,500
|Osborne
|M'boro
|37130
|2/14
|Black Diamond Const LLC
|Powers Geraldine; Powers Vaughn
|$356,465
|901 Dashiel
|M'boro
|37129
|2/1
|Stacey Ventures Gp
|Farrer Eleanor H; Farrer Fred H Part
|$350,000
|221-B & C Castlewood
|M'boro
|37129
|2/21
|Salutaris Group LLC
|Finney Sam; Finney Sammy M III
|$350,000
|Florence
|Smyrna
|37167
|2/2
|Patel Hina; Patel Hinaben S; Patel Ramilaben
|Smith Patricia A; Smith Richard P Estate
|$300,000
|131 Main
|Eagleville
|37060
|2/8
|Gregory Frank
|Fogle Smith Prop LLC
|$293,000
|262 Hollandale
|La Vergne
|37086
|2/1
|Davis Joseph; Davis Veronica L Jenkins; Jenkins-Davis Veronica L
|Obrien Matthew
|$225,000
|Independent Hill
|Arrington
|37014
|2/20
|Yang Tou O
|Yang Blia; Yang Paul
|$210,000
|Enon Springs
|Smyrna
|37167
|2/1
|Kennedy Prop LLC
|Richland South LLC
|$190,000
|5517 Browns Chapel
|M'boro
|37129
|2/22
|Abdullah Sabri; Ali Nizar M
|Watkins Frances A Trust The; Watkins Frances A Estate
|$180,000
|805 Church
|M'boro
|37130
|2/1
|DII LLC
|Milnar Donna; Milnar Gregory
|$160,000
|9084 Rockvale
|Rockvale
|37153
|2/2
|Blondin Robert J
|Fogle Smith Prop LLC
|$156,000
|7228 Johnson
|Christiana
|37037
|2/20
|Church Renewed Life Ministries Outreach Inc
|Church Greater Grace of Nashville Inc
|$150,000
|3114 Midland Fosterville
|Bell Buckle
|37020
|2/21
|Church Midland Baptist; Midland Baptist Church
|Tremont Floral Supplies Inc
|$150,000
|712 Spike
|M'boro
|37129
|2/1
|Reyes Luis Torres; Staggs Charity
|Bunch Lacey J; Guth Lacey J; Guth Sean
|$146,900
|275 Cut-Off
|M'boro
|37129
|2/16
|Hammond-Duran Jessica; Hammond-Duran Justin
|Alterra Const Svcs Group Inc
|$140,000
|Waldron
|La Vergne
|37086
|2/9
|Frederick Deana; Frederick Mitch
|Downing Frank L Jr
|$135,000
|3081 Campground
|Bell Buckle
|37020
|2/9
|Olvera Javier; Vega Miriam Arreola
|Crosslin Rosemary; Crosslin Tommy
|$132,000
|468 Main
|Eagleville
|37060
|2/9
|Ogorman Amanda Kate; Ogorman Caleb
|Huffman Darrell; Huffman Michelle
|$129,900
|149 Woody Thomas
|La Vergne
|37086
|2/15
|Caballos Maria Hortensia Santana
|Byrd David Shane; Byrd James David Estate; Byrd Lisa D; Byrd Thelma E Estate
|$125,101
|8654 Rocky Hill
|Lascassas
|37085
|2/6
|Griffis Randy
|8654 Rocky Hill Trust; Sanders Ervin D Estate
|$111,100
Sumner County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|1050 Lowes
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|2/9
|RVT Hendersonville TN LLC
|JDN Realty Corp
|$15,713,404
|Long Hollow
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/27
|Mapco Express Inc
|Gallatin Land LLC
|$1,400,000
|947 Franklin
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/20
|Hendon Chris L; Hendon Rhonda D
|Parks Jason; Parks Michelle
|$542,000
|4304, 4306 Long Hollow
|Gdlttsville
|37072
|2/7
|Suite Nectar Inv LLC
|Brown Betty Malone; Brown Roy A
|$540,000
|1455 Luby Brown
|Wstmrland
|37186
|2/12
|Fann Jerry L; Fann Sandra
|Ettelson Michael J; Ettelson Michelle D
|$494,000
|Dobbins
|Portland
|37148
|2/6
|Baskerville Bobby II
|Helson Robert C
|$475,000
|1163 Nashville
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/16
|Cornerstone Holdings LLC
|Gautsch Thomas L
|$468,750
|103, 104 Jessica Lauren
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|2/27
|MC2 Group Inc
|Stokes M R; Stokes Michael R
|$400,000
|76 Highway
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/20
|Jamb LLC
|New Deal E-Z Storage LLC
|$350,000
|174 Saundersville
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|2/2
|M&K Holdings LLC
|Bluegrass Computer Systems LLC
|$350,000
|Peach Valley
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/16
|Victor Denise L; Victor Michael S
|Henry Drew A; Henry Mary L
|$300,000
|Hilton
|Mt Juliet
|31722
|2/1
|Hickory MC Inv GP
|Jones Robert A
|$266,807
|1076 Broadway
|Portland
|37148
|2/12
|Garcia Felipe
|Collins Larry; Collins Wanda
|$225,000
|957 Butler Bridge
|Portland
|37148
|2/12
|Rogers Allison M; Rogers Michael W Jr
|Baker Randall M
|$200,000
|550 Blue Door
|Portland
|37148
|2/23
|Lightfoot Jeffrey; Woods Maurice F
|Woods Quiniqua Sharmaz; Woods Walisha; Woods Antione Derek; Woods Bevelyn A; Woods Carlotta; Woods Dorlisha; Woods Dorothy G; Woods Maurice F; Fitts Jalainea; Fitts Mariah; Johnson J Robinson; Johnson Jacqueline R; Lightfoot Antoinette; Robinson Dorothy Woods
|$184,000
|Goshentown
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|2/5
|Voland Brooke E; Voland Randall P
|Deanna J Newport Living Trust No 1; Newport Donald L
|$175,000
|Greenfield
|Cstlian Spr
|37031
|2/21
|Bandy David
|Betty B Brooks Residuary Trust; Jeannie G Patterson Residuary Trust; Ronald Bullard Residuary Trust
|$175,000
|840 Old Highway 31
|Portland
|37148
|2/16
|Sweeney Cody
|Boykin Edward C; Boykin Lindsey R
|$165,000
|2102 Stop 30
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|2/8
|Amierican Tower Asset Sub LLC
|Savely Elizabeth S; Savely James H Jr
|$150,000
|Weeping Willow
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|2/26
|McGonigal Tammy J; McGonigal Tony D
|Trendz Corp Inc
|$144,000
|269 Greenfield
|Cstlian Spr
|37031
|2/20
|Whited Beverly; Whited William
|Cook Betty
|$139,000
|0 Bursby Branch
|Gallatin
|37066
|2/26
|Fuller David M; Fuller Deana J
|Thompson David L
|$130,000
|Stop Thirty
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|2/7
|Arroyd Ana Elizabeth; Arroyo Alfredo
|Rainey June; Rainey Ray
|$108,000
|1009 Carrington
|Hndrsnvlle
|37075
|2/22
|Patel Dharmesh
|William R Sinks Sr Family Limited Part
|$100,000
Wilson County
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|Sunset
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|2/21
|Beazer Homes LLC
|Crescent Wilson LLC
|$3,408,000
|6180 Tater Peeler
|Lebanon
|37090
|2/16
|Triple C Ranch LLC
|Apple Marilyn Parton; Parton Robert B; Warren Sharon
|$2,000,000
|492 Industrial
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|2/26
|Mt Juliet Asset Mgmt LLC
|Swords Group LLC; Swords Jerry
|$1,800,000
|14185 Lebanon
|O Hickory
|37138
|2/14
|Marks Automotive Repair Center LLC
|Fox Neal Member; Priority One LLC
|$715,000
|Maddox
|
|
|2/7
|Stantine Maddox TN Prop LLC
|Cintas Corporation No 2
|$690,000
|111 Cherry
|Lebanon
|37087
|2/14
|Matheny Brandon; Matheny William
|Craven Joe; Craven Mary
|$490,000
|5642 Poplar Hill
|Watertown
|37184
|2/9
|Downing Frank Lawrence Jr; Downing Sheila Hamilton
|Beard TC
|$475,000
|0 Benders Ferry
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|2/26
|Kidd Barry C; Kidd Cande W
|Carter Frances Bowers Estate; Eisen Gay Levine Exec; Levine Morris Estate; Nuckolls Frances B Estate; Taylor Ruth B Estate
|$425,000
|1161 Chandler
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|2/28
|Kemp Glenn A Jr
|Kemp Frances M
|$389,000
|Curd
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|2/27
|Bell Jack W Builders Inc; Jack W Bell Builders Inc
|Earheart Robert E Jr Member; Tenn Tex Dev LLC
|$330,000
|0 Highway 109
|Lebanon
|37087
|2/2
|Saleh Amin S
|Centex Homes; Centex Real Estate Company LLC Partner
|$289,285
|986- 986-D Thomas
|Lebanon
|37087
|2/6
|Guillette Dennis P; Guillette Patricia A
|McKenzie Linda
|$274,000
|Division
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|2/13
|CSH Property One LLC
|KVR Homes LLC
|$225,000
|0 Armsrong
|Lebanon
|
|2/23
|Davidson Joyce C; Davidson Wayne M
|Birchett David; Birchett Paula
|$224,900
|Division
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|2/21
|CSH Property One LLC
|KVR Homes LLC
|$223,000
|736 Hartsville
|Lebanon
|37087
|2/20
|Royce Jessica Marie; Royce Joshua Michael
|Conner Cheryl L
|$220,000
|100 Villa
|Lebanon
|37090
|2/2
|Guth McKenzie Sue
|Blackwell John S
|$219,900
|Division
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|2/13
|CSH Property One LLC
|KVR Homes LLC
|$219,000
|0 Rutland
|
|
|2/21
|Harness Donnie L; Harness Terry J
|Harris Courtney C
|$204,420
|0 Rocky Valley
|Lebanon
|37090
|2/26
|Dailey Karen L; Dailey Ronald D
|Bowman Steven S
|$194,000
|100 Villa
|Lebanon
|37090
|2/7
|Winslow Jason H; Winslow Shelia H
|Tubb Caroline
|$184,600
|986- 986-D Thomas
|Lebanon
|37087
|2/6
|Guillette Dennis P; Guillette Patricia A
|McKenzie Linda; Tomlinson Sam William
|$177,000
|0 Lindsley
|Lebanon
|
|2/12
|Gluth Wright Inv Prop LLC
|Poteete Gail Potter Revocable Living Trust; Poteete James Preston Revocable Living Trust
|$175,000
|120 Rocky
|Lebanon
|37087
|2/9
|Grays Auto Unlimited LLC
|Comer Catherine W; Comer Diane M; Comer Richard D; Comer Richard D; Lawrence Cathy
|$171,000
|109 Main
|Lebanon
|37087
|2/2
|Hal Bone Enterprises LLC
|Elmore Karen A; Elmore Ray Anthony
|$165,000
|1466 Mann
|Lebanon
|37087
|2/15
|Albaugh Kenneth; Albaugh Kimberly
|Key Chris; Key Robert
|$161,000
|3656 Old Murfreesboro
|Lebanon
|37090
|2/12
|Fleming Homes LLC
|Hill Jerry Laine; Hill Melinda L
|$125,000
|10021 Stewarts Ferry
|Lebanon
|37090
|2/27
|Duncan Nathan L; Duncan Nicole M
|Bullard Randall E; Foster John
|$112,000
|Curd
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|2/27
|Wright Farms LLC
|Earheart Robert E Jr Member; Tenn Tex Dev LLC
|$110,000
|3656 Old Murfreesboro
|Lebanon
|37090
|2/12
|Fleming Homes LLC
|Hill Jerry Laine; Hill Melinda L
|$110,000
|3972 Hartsville
|Lebanon
|37087
|2/14
|Fleming Jordan
|Whited Dana Haskins
|$100,000