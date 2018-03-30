Top Middle Tennessee commercial sales for February 2018

VOL. 42 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 30, 2018

Top residential real estate sales,February 2018, for Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Wilson and Sumner counties, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

Davidson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 2422 Elliott O Hickory 37138 2/9 IMT Capital IV Eight South LLC Broadstone/USPF 8th South LP $76,725,000 706 Church Nashville 37203 2/15 AVR Nashville Hotel LLC Church St Lodging Assoc LLP $48,500,000 1441 Lebanon Nashville 37210 2/1 1441 Pike LP Sycamores LLC $24,550,000 5360 Edmondson Nashville 37211 2/2 Breit Steadfast Mf Keystone TN LLC Sir Keystone LLC $14,500,000 500 Hickoryview Nashville 37211 2/23 MFLP Hickory LLC; PRG Hickory View TN LP MACG Nashville Hickory View LLC $14,400,000 660 Massman Nashville 37210 2/2 Massman Industrial Nashville LLC 660 Massman Drive Assoc LLC $9,950,000 186 1st Nashville 37213 2/2 Park Center TBA Inv LLC $7,000,000 3003 Dickerson Nashville 37207 2/1 Buffalo Trail Partners CRG LLC $2,500,000 15007 Old Hickory Nashville 37211 2/8 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,302,000 0 Edmondson Nashville 37211 2/23 Meridian Nashville Al/Alz Re LP Thoroughbred Lane Inv LLC $2,250,000 1201 Broadway Nashville 37203 2/23 McDonalds Real Estate Co Brooks Emily Overton Thompson; Colledge Eleanor Daniel; Daniel Eleanor Page; Haughton Jaquelin Daniel; James Emily Thompson; John Gray Palmer Family Trust; Paine Ophelia Palmer Thompson; Paine Ophelia Thompson; Palmer Alex S; Palmer Alex Stokes; Palmer Joseph B; Palmer Joseph B IV; Thompson M Allison; Thompson Margaret Allison; Cook Jaquelin Daniel; Mason Daniel Barrett Revocable Trust $2,212,500 1230 Trinity Nashville 37218 2/9 Cumberland Dev Partners LLC Church of God Sanctified Inc $2,200,000 2314 Clifton Nashville 37209 2/22 MGB Exchange 2018 LLC Shelpman James T; Wingfield David W $2,000,000 2737 Couchville Nashville 37217 2/9 Hamilton Creek Dev Co LLC Dobson Family Trust; Francis Faith Dobson $1,838,000 7224 Old Burkitt Antioch 37013 2/12 Brentwood UMC; Village Church Nashville McGowan Inv Inc $1,600,000 5700 Leslie Nashville 37209 2/16 5700 Leslie Partners LLC Burtch Paula J; Rouillier Peggy J $1,600,000 4409 Charlotte Nashville 37209 2/16 PDM Preservation Trust West Nashville Phoenix Lodge No 131 F&Am $1,600,000 0 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 2/28 Brentwood Storage Partners LLC Hampton Falls Storage Partners LLC $1,575,000 271 Holt Hills Nashville 37211 2/16 Lazas Donald J; Lazas Kathleen D Reddick Patricia E; Reddick Patricia Elayne; Reddick Eddie Joe $1,495,000 5000 Mountain Springs Antioch 37013 2/15 ECG Mountain Springs LLC Belz/Becker-Lewis-Shlenker Prop $1,491,470 149 Park South Nashville 37210 2/12 DM Holdings TN LLC Eastwind Prop $1,399,000 469, 471 Humphreys Nashville 37203 2/23 Red Horse Devco LLC Cumberland Advisory Group LLC $1,250,000 1115 Polk Nashville 37210 2/5 Hayes Cason; Hayes Messina Polk Part $930,000 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 2/8 Egh Land Dev LLC Evergreen Hills Gp $900,000 493 Cave Nashville 37210 2/5 717 Inv LLC G&P Assoc $800,000 67 Trimble Nashville 37210 2/16 Trimble Street LLC Munn John R $700,000 870 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 2/8 Solley Family Part II Ltd Murfreesboro Road Retail LLC $700,000 2121, 2200 Gladstone Nashville 37211 2/23 Weist Ventures LLC Lydick Eileen G; Lydick William E $650,000 337 Vivelle Nashville 37210 2/26 Donelson Pike Rest. Partners Sherling Family LP; Sherling LP $650,000 1115 Polk Nashville 37210 2/5 Hayes Cason; Hayes Messina Nacarato Michael J Jr $620,000 2214, 2216, 218, 220 Dunn Nashville 37211 2/16 Pencil And Paper Dev LLC Irrevocable Trust Agmt of Ernest H Davis Jr; Cook Mary Carrie $615,000 8120 Sawyer Brown Nashville 37221 2/15 Meadows Mark Steve Sawyer Brown Office Condos Gp $565,000 1114 Clinton Nashville 37203 2/14 Lifeway Christian Resources of the Southern Baptist Conv Capitol View Joint Venture; North Charlotte Avenue Holdings LLC $530,000 903 14th Nashville 37206 2/15 PRC Svcs LLC Gleaves John; Hussey Paul D $500,000 2911 Murray Nashville 37216 2/26 Truesdale Stephanie SBE Partners $349,900 1221 5th Nashville 37207 2/23 Pitts Victoria D225 LLC $345,000 822 19th Nashville 37203 2/28 PNI LLC Genesis Inv Prop LLC; Skyline Prop LLC $340,000 8200 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 2/6 Earps Erica; Earps Lee M Lucic Marijana; Johnson Harold Gail Jr $335,000 0 Maxwell Antioch 37013 2/14 New Living Hope Church Davenport Robert; Davenport Dolores P $330,000 5008 Indiana Nashville 37209 2/22 Montygraham LLC; Montygraham LLC; Montygraham LLC Griffith Alicia; Hornal Thomas Bryant; Griffith Alicia; Hornal Thomas Bryant; Griffith Alicia; Hornal Thomas Bryant $330,000 305 Donelson Nashville 37214 2/20 Southern Capstone Prop LLC Strain Jane $320,000 3227 Cloverwood Nashville 37214 2/2 Pesik Andrian; Yang Hui McAdams Timothy $280,000 2025 Woodmont Nashville 37215 2/13 McMahon Brigid Revocable Trust Agmt of Lyle Finley; Lyle Finley Revocable Trust $235,000 727 Fox Ridge Brentwood 37027 2/13 Brown Jared A Ford Zoraida V $225,000 0 Rural Hill Antioch 37013 2/20 Fahmy George; Girgis Michael Danco Property Inv LLC $225,000 3137 Larkspur Nashville 37207 2/27 Simiyu Gladys N Coleman Felicia R; Coleman Larry $219,900 0 Cheron Madison 37115 2/1 Auburn Lane Partners Gp S&S Legacy Partners $214,125 0 Hamilton Church Antioch 37013 2/9 Leftrick June Carolyn Craighead Dev LLC $209,975 0 Briarville Madison 37115 2/1 Auburn Lane Partners Gp Marjorie C Sharer Revocable Living Trust; Sharer Marjorie Leone; Sharer Marjorie C $203,250 107 24th O Hickory 37138 2/26 Copper Inv LLC Stanley Garry; Stanley James Garry $180,000 7814 Sawyer Brown Nashville 37221 2/27 Shmueli Natalia N; Shmueli Uzi Thompson Robert E; Thompson Sheryl R $175,900 3149 Justin Towne Antioch 37013 2/2 Williams Demetrius Freedom Prop LLC $139,900 207 Cedar Gdlttsville 37072 2/22 Phillips Aldona; Phillips Stuart J Bradshaw Prop LLC $137,500 829 Lischey Nashville 37207 2/6 West James M; West Valorie Cantrell Luther E Jr $129,830 205 Lake O Hickory 37138 2/13 Miller Alexandra Williams; Williams Elsie Ingrum Mary A; Ingrum Ronald T $127,000 0 Visco Nashville 37210 2/6 Meadows Mark Steve Crow Jill Turner; Turner Jack B; Turner Prop $121,750 2105 18th Nashville 37208 2/5 Orozco Francisco J Contreras Qin Ke $110,000 5484 Clarksville Wh Creek 37189 2/7 Ignacia Angel De Onate Gordon & Assoc Co Inc $107,500

Williamson County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 300 Innovation Franklin 37067 2/5 Jackson National Life Ins Co NFMU Greenway LLC $42,500,000 630 Bakers Bridge Franklin 37067 2/2 SRE TN 4 LLC BKB Prop LLC $16,350,000 1734 Carouthers Brentwood 37027 2/5 Ss Brentwood LLC Carothers Self Storage LLC $15,500,000 214 Overlook Brentwood 37027 2/16 Overlook Circle Inv LLC Overlook Office Partners LLC $11,250,000 9636, 9652 Clovercroft Nolensville 37135 2/15 Scales TF Farmstead LP Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc $10,000,000 0 Murfreesboro Franklin 37067 2/23 DS Colletta Park Sub LLC Adams Ira T (Estate Of); Adams James E Trust; Adams James Jr 2016 Revocable Trust; Adams Mary Susan 2016 Revocable Trust; Adams Mary Susan Trust; Adams Robert G; Lipscomb University $8,405,355 847 Murfreesboro Franklin 37064 2/2 201 Jordan Road LLC; American Health Prop Inc Jordan Road Prop; Pratt Paul M Jr $5,790,000 214 Overlook Brentwood 37027 2/16 MCP Overlook LLC Overlook Office Partners LLC $3,750,000 4373 Carothers Franklin 37064 2/27 HDP Lockwood Glen LLC Crescent Lockwood LLC $3,626,352 4315 Carothers Franklin 37064 2/2 Lockwood Section 9 & 12 LLC Crescent Lockwood LLC $3,335,000 4350 Carothers Franklin 37064 2/23 DS Colletta Park Sub LLC Durnin George V; Durnin Sandra L $2,500,000 1864 Old Natchez Franklin 37069 2/15 Nola Real Estate Partners LLC Sanicola Mark Frances; Sanicola Patricia Ann $2,100,000 5709 Natchez Trace Franklin 37064 2/7 Simovich Christopher Richards Mary J; Richards Timothy P $1,999,000 4309 Carothers Franklin 37064 2/27 Crescent Lockwood LLC Lockwood DR Inc; Lockwood Doris Ann (Estate Of); Lockwood Family Limited Part $1,508,252 5584 Wilkins Branch Franklin 37064 2/26 Coghlan Family Trust Deal Priscilla Lenora; Deal Rex Albert; Mangrum Angela Deal; Tyner Taniel Deal $1,490,000 4683 Harpeth-Peyt Franklin 37179 2/23 Discount Tire Co of TN James Katie L; James Michael Ross $1,383,124 4528 Harpeth School Franklin 37064 2/22 Our Redeemer Trust Burnett Gregory C; Burnett Maria H $1,245,000 Burke Hollow Nolensville 37135 2/9 Wurth Kristi; Wurth Todd Jenkins Barbara E; Jenkins Ralph W $1,079,464 1265 Columbia Franklin 37064 2/28 Mason David R; Petersen Elisha Dismukes Nancy Covington (Estate Of) $882,882 6133 Silverado Franklin 37064 2/27 Bonner Amy; Bonner Steven Ortega Craig M; Ortega Jill S Phillips $599,000 143 Circuit Franklin 37064 2/1 Oxnam George; Oxnam Georgeanne Marshall Leigh Ann; Marshall Mark $539,900 214 Overlook Brentwood 37027 2/16 Overlook One LLC Overlook Office Partners LLC $525,000 6014 Serene Valley Franklin 37064 2/28 Owens Anthony Porter; Owens Cheryl Ann Choteau Creek Holdings LLC $408,500 5575 Hargrove Franklin 37064 2/28 Beck David E; Beck Sharon M Claiborne H Thomas; Claiborne Janie M $310,000 0 Leipers Creek Franklin 37064 2/15 Pargh Franklin Adam; Pargh Sveta Lana Sorin; Sorin Pargh Sveta Lana Chunn Douglas Ronald; Chunn Waylon Clay $293,000 400 Sugartree Franklin 37064 2/6 Higgs Prop Eat LLC Ogilivie James F; Ogilvie Barbara S $288,700 0 Smithson College Gr 37046 2/16 Hoffman Family Grantor Trust; Wilson Robert T Hayes Greg L; Hayes Linda J $275,000 0 McMillan Franklin 37064 2/28 Elam Gregory E; Elam Patricia Robinson Gregory $249,000 1139 Lula Franklin 37064 2/20 Nelsen Gertrude A; Nelsen Paul E Lewis Sara Lane, estate of $230,000 5711 Bending Chestnut Franklin 37064 2/6 Eddy Christopher D; Eddy Connie M; Eddy Kayla M; Eddy Ryan D Cornerstone Inv Inc $219,900 106 Mission Franklin 37067 2/16 Post MT; Post SS Go Inv LLC $210,000 7329 Old Cox Fairview 37062 2/15 Shank Kyle T; Shank Morgan Fox Betty J; Lankford Carla G; Lankford Joyce A $195,000 0 Old Highway 96 Franklin 37064 2/9 Moore Daniel Oakley Brenda $191,850 7711 Barnhill Primm Spr 38476 2/21 Edmonds Darin; Edmonds Tracie Fairview Prop LLC $135,000

Rutherford County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price Mason La Vergne 37086 2/1 Mason Road Holdings East LLC Ingram David B $5,380,164 Mason La Vergne 37086 2/1 Mason Road Holdings West LLC Ingram David B $3,069,836 4106 Franklin M'boro 37128 2/1 7-Eleven Inc Macs Retail LLC $2,608,000 1505 Williams M'boro 37129 2/7 Volunteer Behavioral Health Care WNMP LLC $2,182,250 7094 Vaughn M'boro 37128 2/21 Swanson Devs LP Russell Hazel P $2,098,560 1155 Kennedy M'boro 37129 2/15 Edh Gateway LLC New Urban Centers Inc $2,000,000 2374 Old Fort M'boro 37128 2/15 NADG NNN CK (Tn) LP Capizzi Family Trust; Capizzi Vincent Anthony And Vicki Lynn Family Trust $1,970,574 2140 Thompson M'boro 37129 2/14 TN Builders Mgmt Svcs LLC Swanson Devs LP; Swanson Prop Inc $1,890,527 Armstrong Valley M'boro 37128 2/5 Salem Creek Part New South Dev LLC $1,762,500 444 Sandhill La Vergne 37086 2/23 CSJ & Assoc LLC Waldron Dennis Ray; Waldron John And Daisy Community Property Trust; Waldron John D $1,370,000 Stonecrest M'boro 37130 2/23 Traditions of Smyrna LLC Rock Springs Partners LLC $1,200,000 1509, 1516, 1517 Center Pointe M'boro 37130 2/6 Wilhelm Richard Whitaker Carla; Whitaker Gary $950,000 Osborne M'boro 37130 2/16 Black Diamond Const LLC Conway Leslie S; Conway Stuart D $753,000 1312 Broad M'boro 37129 2/12 Bartlett Matt; Perez Alfonzo Evans Caren R; Evans James E Jr $685,000 Rutherford M'boro 37130 2/26 WNR9-South Rutherford LLC Hearthwood Dev LLC; Hearthwood Prop LLC; Hearthwood Prop No 1 LLC $580,000 6995 Arno Allisona College Gr 37046 2/9 Oneal Laura; Oneal Steve Phelan John; Phelan Kristy $433,000 5486 Nashville La Vergne 37086 2/6 Behrouzi Peyman; Mohebbi Jamshid; Sharifi Jamshid Hwy 41 Inv LLC $425,000 5486 Nashville La Vergne 37086 2/6 Mohebbi Jamshid; Sharifi Jamshid Hwy 41 Inv LLC $425,000 15505 Versailles Rockvale 37153 2/14 Davy Billy R; Davy Mindy A Banks Lillian Kay; Jensen Lillian Kaye; Jensen Timothy Daniel $402,000 330 Jackson M'boro 37130 2/27 Moody Kyle Daniel Cuthrell Brittany C; Cuthrell Jesse $367,500 Osborne M'boro 37130 2/14 Black Diamond Const LLC Powers Geraldine; Powers Vaughn $356,465 901 Dashiel M'boro 37129 2/1 Stacey Ventures Gp Farrer Eleanor H; Farrer Fred H Part $350,000 221-B & C Castlewood M'boro 37129 2/21 Salutaris Group LLC Finney Sam; Finney Sammy M III $350,000 Florence Smyrna 37167 2/2 Patel Hina; Patel Hinaben S; Patel Ramilaben Smith Patricia A; Smith Richard P Estate $300,000 131 Main Eagleville 37060 2/8 Gregory Frank Fogle Smith Prop LLC $293,000 262 Hollandale La Vergne 37086 2/1 Davis Joseph; Davis Veronica L Jenkins; Jenkins-Davis Veronica L Obrien Matthew $225,000 Independent Hill Arrington 37014 2/20 Yang Tou O Yang Blia; Yang Paul $210,000 Enon Springs Smyrna 37167 2/1 Kennedy Prop LLC Richland South LLC $190,000 5517 Browns Chapel M'boro 37129 2/22 Abdullah Sabri; Ali Nizar M Watkins Frances A Trust The; Watkins Frances A Estate $180,000 805 Church M'boro 37130 2/1 DII LLC Milnar Donna; Milnar Gregory $160,000 9084 Rockvale Rockvale 37153 2/2 Blondin Robert J Fogle Smith Prop LLC $156,000 7228 Johnson Christiana 37037 2/20 Church Renewed Life Ministries Outreach Inc Church Greater Grace of Nashville Inc $150,000 3114 Midland Fosterville Bell Buckle 37020 2/21 Church Midland Baptist; Midland Baptist Church Tremont Floral Supplies Inc $150,000 712 Spike M'boro 37129 2/1 Reyes Luis Torres; Staggs Charity Bunch Lacey J; Guth Lacey J; Guth Sean $146,900 275 Cut-Off M'boro 37129 2/16 Hammond-Duran Jessica; Hammond-Duran Justin Alterra Const Svcs Group Inc $140,000 Waldron La Vergne 37086 2/9 Frederick Deana; Frederick Mitch Downing Frank L Jr $135,000 3081 Campground Bell Buckle 37020 2/9 Olvera Javier; Vega Miriam Arreola Crosslin Rosemary; Crosslin Tommy $132,000 468 Main Eagleville 37060 2/9 Ogorman Amanda Kate; Ogorman Caleb Huffman Darrell; Huffman Michelle $129,900 149 Woody Thomas La Vergne 37086 2/15 Caballos Maria Hortensia Santana Byrd David Shane; Byrd James David Estate; Byrd Lisa D; Byrd Thelma E Estate $125,101 8654 Rocky Hill Lascassas 37085 2/6 Griffis Randy 8654 Rocky Hill Trust; Sanders Ervin D Estate $111,100

Sumner County

Address City Zip Filing Date Buyers Sellers Price 1050 Lowes Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/9 RVT Hendersonville TN LLC JDN Realty Corp $15,713,404 Long Hollow Gallatin 37066 2/27 Mapco Express Inc Gallatin Land LLC $1,400,000 947 Franklin Gallatin 37066 2/20 Hendon Chris L; Hendon Rhonda D Parks Jason; Parks Michelle $542,000 4304, 4306 Long Hollow Gdlttsville 37072 2/7 Suite Nectar Inv LLC Brown Betty Malone; Brown Roy A $540,000 1455 Luby Brown Wstmrland 37186 2/12 Fann Jerry L; Fann Sandra Ettelson Michael J; Ettelson Michelle D $494,000 Dobbins Portland 37148 2/6 Baskerville Bobby II Helson Robert C $475,000 1163 Nashville Gallatin 37066 2/16 Cornerstone Holdings LLC Gautsch Thomas L $468,750 103, 104 Jessica Lauren Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/27 MC2 Group Inc Stokes M R; Stokes Michael R $400,000 76 Highway Gallatin 37066 2/20 Jamb LLC New Deal E-Z Storage LLC $350,000 174 Saundersville Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/2 M&K Holdings LLC Bluegrass Computer Systems LLC $350,000 Peach Valley Gallatin 37066 2/16 Victor Denise L; Victor Michael S Henry Drew A; Henry Mary L $300,000 Hilton Mt Juliet 31722 2/1 Hickory MC Inv GP Jones Robert A $266,807 1076 Broadway Portland 37148 2/12 Garcia Felipe Collins Larry; Collins Wanda $225,000 957 Butler Bridge Portland 37148 2/12 Rogers Allison M; Rogers Michael W Jr Baker Randall M $200,000 550 Blue Door Portland 37148 2/23 Lightfoot Jeffrey; Woods Maurice F Woods Quiniqua Sharmaz; Woods Walisha; Woods Antione Derek; Woods Bevelyn A; Woods Carlotta; Woods Dorlisha; Woods Dorothy G; Woods Maurice F; Fitts Jalainea; Fitts Mariah; Johnson J Robinson; Johnson Jacqueline R; Lightfoot Antoinette; Robinson Dorothy Woods $184,000 Goshentown Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/5 Voland Brooke E; Voland Randall P Deanna J Newport Living Trust No 1; Newport Donald L $175,000 Greenfield Cstlian Spr 37031 2/21 Bandy David Betty B Brooks Residuary Trust; Jeannie G Patterson Residuary Trust; Ronald Bullard Residuary Trust $175,000 840 Old Highway 31 Portland 37148 2/16 Sweeney Cody Boykin Edward C; Boykin Lindsey R $165,000 2102 Stop 30 Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/8 Amierican Tower Asset Sub LLC Savely Elizabeth S; Savely James H Jr $150,000 Weeping Willow Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/26 McGonigal Tammy J; McGonigal Tony D Trendz Corp Inc $144,000 269 Greenfield Cstlian Spr 37031 2/20 Whited Beverly; Whited William Cook Betty $139,000 0 Bursby Branch Gallatin 37066 2/26 Fuller David M; Fuller Deana J Thompson David L $130,000 Stop Thirty Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/7 Arroyd Ana Elizabeth; Arroyo Alfredo Rainey June; Rainey Ray $108,000 1009 Carrington Hndrsnvlle 37075 2/22 Patel Dharmesh William R Sinks Sr Family Limited Part $100,000

Wilson County