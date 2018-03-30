Dodson Parker names Yarbro managing partner

VOL. 42 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 30, 2018

Yarbro

The law firm of Dodson Parker Behm & Capparella, PC, has selected Tyler Chance Yarbro as managing partner of the firm.

Founding member Margaret L. Behm previously served as managing partner and will continue her full-time practice of law as Yarbro assumes administrative responsibilities.

Yarbro represents businesses and individuals in a wide range of employment matters. In addition to employment and business law, her litigation practice involves disputes relating to personal injury, criminal, and probate matters.

She joined the firm in 2011, from the Metropolitan Nashville Public Defender’s Office, where she represented thousands of clients and handled numerous jury trials. Yarbro also teaches trial advocacy at Vanderbilt Law School.

In 2017, she was appointed by the Metro Council to the Greenways and Open Space Commission. Previously, she served on the Community Corrections Advisory Board for nine years. She also serves on the YWCA Advocacy Committee and on the board of directors of Rooftop Nashville.

Each year since 2014, the Tennessee Supreme Court has named Yarbro an “Attorney for Justice,” signifying that she has devoted at least 50 hours a year to pro bono legal work.

Skanska bumps Georgatos to general manager

Georgatos

Skanska USA has promoted Dennis Georgatos to executive vice president and general manager for Tennessee operations. The former senior vice president will be responsible for overall business operations in Middle Tennessee and for expanding and diversify the company’s client base in the region.

Georgatos joined Skanska in 1998 as an entry-level office engineer and has since held a number of positions with the company. Most recently, he served as senior vice president, account manager overseeing high profile local projects including Fifth + Broadway, West Riverfront Park and Ascend Amphitheater and extensive renovations to the Cordell Hull State Office Building.

He is a graduate of Leadership Franklin and Young Leaders Council, a member of the Urban Land Institute and a board member of Second Harvest Food Bank and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Oakley named to list of top financial advisers

Oakley

Pinnacle Asset Management Managing Director Sam Oakley of The Oakley Group has been named to 2018 edition of the Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisers. The list recognizes top advisers at national, independent, regional and bank broker-dealers from across the United States.

This is Oakley’s first appearance on the FT 400 list. He has previously been named to Barron’s Top 1,200 Advisers list (Top 1,000 prior to 2013) from 2009 – the list’s inaugural issue – to 2017.

The Oakley Group joined Pinnacle Asset Management in the fall of 2017 after serving clients in Green Hills for several years.

The FT 400 list is produced by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the Financial Times that provides business intelligence on investment management.

Hoskins accountant earns CPA Designation

Pelmore

Hoskins & Company Tax Services manager and designated IRS enrolled agent Steve Pelmore Jr. has earned the designation of Certified Public Accountant.

Pelmore joined the Hoskins & Company team in 2014 after serving 5 years as a tax compliance officer for the IRS in Nashville, Tennessee.

Pelmore holds a degree in business administration in economics and finance from Tennessee State University and a master of taxation from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Launch Tennessee names new board members

Launch Tennessee has appointed Calvin Anderson, Shawn Glinter, Rep. Susan Lynn, Kristina Montague, Dr. Stacy Patterson, Julia Polk, David Waddell and Senator Bo Watson to its board.

Board members have oversight of the mission and programming of the organization. LaunchTN board members are appointed by members of the state legislature and the governor’s office for a term of four years.

Anderson serves on the boards of Greater Memphis Chamber and ThinkTennessee, a public policy think tank. He retired in 2017 after 20 years at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, where he was most recently senior vice president and chief of staff.

Glinter is cofounder and CEO of Pendant Biosciences (formerly Nanoferix), an advanced materials company developing innovative surface coating and drug delivery technologies using a unique, polymer-based platform. Glinter has spent the last six years as a master mentor at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center. He also mentors for the JumpStart Foundry, the Co.Lab accelerator in Chattanooga, the Life Science Mentor Network and LaunchTN.

Lynn (R-Mt. Juliet) represents District 57 in Wilson County in the Tennessee General Assembly as a Republican. She is chair of the House Consumer and Human Resources Subcommittee and a member of the House Consumer and Human Resources; Finance, Ways and Means; Ethics; and Joint Fiscal Review committees.

Montague is managing partner of the JumpFund, with more than $5 million under management in funds focused on providing growth capital to women-led ventures. She is also a partner in Next Wave US Impact Fund, a national effort to engage more women investors interested in impact-focused ventures. Previously, Montague was Assistant Dean of External Affairs at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s College of Business, where she developed her passion for supporting and encouraging women as business leaders.

Patterson is vice president of research, outreach and engagement at the University of Tennessee and president of the UT Research Foundation. She is responsible for the management and oversight of statewide initiatives that improve research infrastructure and expand the University’s role and impact on economic development in Tennessee. In her role at UTRF, Patterson oversees the offices responsible for the commercialization of a diverse set of technologies and the development of strategic partnerships with industry.

Polk is chief strategy officer and chief financial officer at IQuity, Inc., a data science company using genomic and proprietary healthcare datasets to detect and monitor chronic disease. A former Wall Street investment banker, venture capitalist and angel investor, Polk also serves as the managing director at New Venture Consulting and is a part-time consultant at Solidus Company.

Waddell is president, CEO and chief investment strategist at Waddell & Associates LLC, a Memphis-based investment advisory and wealth management firm.

Watson (R-Hixon) represents District 11 in Hamilton County in the Tennessee State Senate. He is chair of the Senate Finance Ways and Means Committee, second vice chair of the Senate Rules Committee, chair of the Joint Pensions and Insurance Committee, and a member of the Senate Health and Welfare, Commerce and Labor and Joint Fiscal Review committees.

Centerstone names Monday director of Crisis Care

Centerstone has named Lacy Monday director of Crisis Care Services. She first joined Centerstone in 2016 as program coordinator for two federal suicide prevention grants.

In her new role, Monday will maintain all Centerstone Crisis Care Services standards of clinical and operational excellence while leading the 24/7 Crisis Call Center. Her background also includes experience as a crisis triage counselor and mobile crisis clinician.

Monday holds a master’s degree in social work from the University of Tennessee and is a licensed clinical social worker.