VOL. 42 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 30, 2018

Oyster Easter. The 56th annual event benefits the Community Resource Center. Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Green Door Gourmet, 7007 River Road Pike. The event features delicious Cajun food, beer, wine and spirits as well as fun contests and activities. This is an annual Nashville tradition you don’t want to miss. $65. Food and drinks are included in the ticket price. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

Eggstravaganzoo

The Nashville Zoo is hosting their annual Eggstravaganzoo egg hunt. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There are scheduled egg hunts, games, bounce houses, face painting and more. The Easter Bunny and Zoo mascot, Twiga, will be there. Specific egg hunt schedules:

2 years & younger - 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.

3 years - 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m.

4-5 years - 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

6-7 years - 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m.

8-10 years – Noon or 2:30 p.m.

THROUGH APRIL 15

Cheekwood in Bloom

More than 100,000 tulips will bloom by early April, but there are plenty of flowers in bloom in March, including daffodils, hyacinths, snowdrops, crocus and more. Explore the gorgeous grounds at Cheekwood as you soak in the beauty of the thousands of flowers. 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. Tuesday-Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

THROUGH MAY 27

Holocaust Violins on display at Nashville Library

The Violins of Hope are a collection of restored instruments played by Jewish musicians during The Holocaust. These instruments have survived concentration camps, pogroms and many long journeys to tell remarkable stories of injustice, suffering, resilience and survival. The Nashville Symphony is bringing the Violins of Hope to Nashville to facilitate a citywide dialogue about music, art, social justice and free expression. April 9-14 the instruments will be used in concerts in Birmingham and will not be on display those dates. Open regular library hours. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

Real Estate Investors Network

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group. Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. Free for members. Non-members $35. 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Information

APRIL 3-7

Nashville Fashion Week

Nashville Fashion Week is a city-wide celebration of fashion and retail. There will be events throughout the week ranging from industry panels to runway shows to parties. Fee: Tickets range in pricing. All Access Passes are $400 while tickets to individual events range from $20-$250. Information

Tin Pan South

Tin Pan South is the world’s largest songwriter festival. Last year, more than 300 songwriters and acts performed at 90 shows in 10 different Music City venues over the course of 5 days. Dedicated to songs and those that write them, Tin Pan South is an annual event in Music City that gives fans a unique, up-close-and-personal experience with the music they love. The music is spread out across the city with showcases each night at various venues. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. The Mainstay Restaurant, 501 Main Street, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com

China Business Experts Roundtable

China business experts from Tennessee, Chicago and California will be on hand to answer your questions and share their experiences in a casual environment. This event is designed to be interactive and targeted toward addressing the needs of attendees. Lipscomb University’s Spark Downtown Nashville Campus, 147 4th Avenue North. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Fee: $30 for TN-China Network members; $40 non-members. Hot breakfast provided. Registration required. Information

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants, and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Buffalo Wings & Rings, 105 International Drive, Franklin. Afternoon meeting off-site, Hilton Brentwood/Nashville Suites, 9000 Overlook Blvd, Brentwood. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free members-only event. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 5

Member Orientation

A chance for new members to learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Lunch provided. Free for new Chamber members. Deadline to register, March 30. Information

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Business Studio: Happy Hour with Wework

Join Business Studio and WeWork for a tour of their space while learning about the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce’s newest small business resources. WeWork, 901 Woodland Street, Nashville. 4-6 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

Zoo Sharing History

Nashville Zoo and the Tennessee State Library and Archives will co-host a free program highlighting the history of the property and historic home through a new digital collection. Zoo’s Croft Center, 3777 Nolensville Pike. 7 p.m. Information

Wine Festival & Tasting

Join the Nashville Predators Foundation for the 13th annual Wine Festival & Tasting, over the ice at Bridgestone Arena. 6-10 p.m. Tickets $75 per person. More than 225 higher-end wines, beer, a spirits tasting and an extensive silent auction. For an exclusive tasting, purchase tickets to the VIP Dinner & Tasting in the Patron Platinum Club. You will enjoy a delicious five-course dinner paired with hand-crafted wines by the family that created Caymus. VIP dinner tickets are $200. Information

APRIL 5-8

Southern Women’s Show

The 32nd annual show will have more than 500 exhibits featuring fashion and accessories, gifts and gourmet, travel destinations and more. Special guests include, Arie Luyendyk, Ann Cox Eastes, Vanderbilt Cosmetic Surgery, and Clark Bartram. Plus, the event will also include hourly fashion shows, cooking programs and informative seminars. Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Music City Center. $11 and more with various options. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: What is Conflict Management? Steve Joiner, dean of the College of Leadership and Public Service at Lipscomb University, is featured. Williamson, Inc. 7:30-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Registration required. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

East Nashville Beer Festival

The East Nashville Beer Festival is one of the only beer festivals in Nashville that takes place in the spring. Noon-5 p.m. at East Park. There will be tons of beer, food trucks and live music. This beer festival usually sells out.

Ragin’ Cajun Crawfish Boil

The Ragin’ Cajun Crawfish Boil is an all-you-can-eat crawfish and Louisiana-style side’s event. Plus, unlimited beer and live entertainment. Hosted by the Nashville Junior Chamber with a portion of proceeds benefiting Greenways for Nashville. 4-9 p.m., Cumberland Park. Fee: $49.95 and up. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. 6-9 p.m. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

MONDAY, APRIL 9

Gallatin Chamber Membership Luncheon

Topic: Design, Urban Planning, & why it Matters. Speaker, Gary Gaston, Nashville Civic Design Center. The monthly membership luncheon features speakers of interest to local businesses and is held on the second Monday of each month. Epic Event Center, 392 West Main Street, Gallatin. Catering: Chef Christopher’s catering. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber Members: $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday; $20 with reservations after the deadline; $25 at the door. The cost for non-members is $25. Reservations are required. Information: 452-4000

TUESDAY, APRIL 10

Joe Biden Speaking at Vanderbilt

This event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Langford Auditorium. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11

Outlook Williamson

This event is a half-day economic forum that will feature three 45-minute sessions with industry-leading experts and developers, providing an in-depth picture of Williamson County’s economy and using the latest emerging trends, growth projections and statistical data. The Factory, Liberty Hall. 7:30-11 a.m. Fee: Business Partners - $85, Guest - $100, Table Sponsor - $1500. Information

Session 1: Why Williamson County

Session 2: Williamson Forward Debrief

Session 3: Real Estate Trends

Chamber 201

We are excited to introduce the newest addition to our programming- Chamber 201. Chamber 201 is a time to learn of the benefits available to you with your current membership investment. Gallatin Area Chamber, 118 West Main Street. 10-11a.m. RSVP required. 452-4000

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

Youth Job Fair

The Summer Youth Job Fair is for youth (ages 14 & up) who are seeking summer employment in Gallatin for summer, part time, seasonal, after school etc. Gallatin Civic Center, 3-7 p.m. Information: 452-4000.

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

2108 Conference for Neighborhoods

Anyone who wants to wants to make a difference in their neighborhood should attend this conference. Theme: What Kind of Neighborhood are YOU Building? Breakout activities will allow participants to explore topics of interest, including:

Organizing for Positive Change

Engaging Our Neighbors

Building Strong Organizations

Identifying and Developing New Leaders

Building Neighborhood Power and Influence

Hot Topics and Emerging Issues?

$65 until March 31, then $75. Tennessee Bankers Association Barrett Conference Center in Metro Center. 8 a.m.-5:45 p.m. After party: 7-10 p.m. Information: 615 782-8212, https://www.tnrc.net/c4n

Cherry Blossom Festival

This festival is held every spring and is a free, family-friendly celebration of Japanese culture in Nashville. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Public Square Park. Information Festival Activities:

Cherry Blossom Walk – 9am to 10am

Japanese Music & Dance

Martial Arts Demonstrations

Japanese Food Trucks & Vendors

Marketplace

Cultural Lectures

Nashville Wine and Food Festival

This event features over 30 wineries, local restaurants, breweries, a beer garden, cocktail lounge and local vendors. Guests can enjoy browsing the food and wine villages, meeting chefs and sommeliers and attending seminars while tasting samples of some of the city’s best food and beverages. Fee: General Admission; $85, VIP: $125, Designated Driver: $40. Bicentennial Mall, noon-4 p.m. Information