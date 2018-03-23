Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 23, 2018

Tennessee Titans agree to terms with QB Blaine Gabbert

Updated 8:06AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a deal with quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

The 28-year-old Gabbert is expected to replace Matt Cassel as Marcus Mariota's backup. The Titans announced March 9 they intend to release Cassel.

Gabbert, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2011 draft, started 27 games with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2011-13. He played the next three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, making eight starts in 2015 and five in 2016.

Gabbert spent 2017 with the Arizona Cardinals and started five games, including a 12-7 victory over the Titans. He went 95 of 171 for 1,086 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has completed 55.9 percent of his passes for 1,397 yards with 44 touchdowns and 43 interceptions during his career.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

