Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 23, 2018

Jack White, Chris Stapleton to headline Pilgrimage Festival

Updated 8:06AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack White, Chris Stapleton and Lionel Richie are headlining the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Tennessee this September.

The festival is scheduled for September 22 and 23. The lineup, announced Tuesday, includes Hozier, Brandi Carlile, Counting Crows, Amos Lee and the Bleachers. The festival has been held for the past three years on a park in Franklin, about 20 miles south of Nashville.

White, who lives in Nashville, released his latest solo album, "Boarding House Reach," last week, while Stapleton gets his own headlining slot after appearing as a special guest during Justin Timberlake's performance at the festival last year.

Additional artists scheduled to perform include Lord Huron, Dawes, Maggie Rogers, Elle King and Matt Kearney.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0