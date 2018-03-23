Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 23, 2018

Apple looks to return to head of class in education market

CHICAGO (AP) — Apple is hoping to return to the head of the class in the competition to get high-tech products into U.S. classrooms.

The trend-setting company is expected to provide more details about its renewed emphasis on education Tuesday at a Chicago high school. The curriculum may include a lower-priced iPad and a variety of services tailored for students ranging from kindergarten through high school.

Apple is trying to regain ground lost to rivals Google and Microsoft during the past few years.

Google has emerged as the education leader in the U.S. market, thanks largely to laptop computers running on its Chrome software. Some of those so-called Chromebooks sell for $200 to $250 while the cheapest iPad currently costs $329.

An even-lower priced iPad could help Apple teach Google a lesson.

