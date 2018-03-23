Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 23, 2018

Judge: Less mining must be studied for No. 1 US coal region

Updated 2:36PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A judge has ruled U.S. government officials engaged in regional planning for an area that supplies 40 percent of the nation's coal must consider reducing coal mining to fight climate change.

Friday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls, Montana, applies to the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Montana.

Morris rejected U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials' argument that climate change could be addressed during evaluations of plans for individual mine expansions.

The judge told the government and environmental groups to work together on additional planning for the top U.S. coal producing region.

Environmentalists praised the ruling but Morris denied their request to halt mining.

Land management bureau officials and coal industry representatives did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0