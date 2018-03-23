Wayne Huizenga, who built his fortune from trash, dies at 80

VOL. 42 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 23, 2018

MIAMI (AP) — H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80.

Valerie Hinkell, a longtime assistant to Huizenga, said Friday when reached at the family residence that he died Thursday night at his home. She gave no details on cause of death.

Starting in 1968, Huzienga built Waste Management Inc. into a Fortune 500 company. By 1983, it was the largest waste disposal company in the U.S.

The model worked again with Blockbuster Video, which he started in 1985.

Huizenga was founding owner of baseball's Florida Marlins and the NHL Florida Panthers. He bought the NFL Miami Dolphins and their stadium for $168 million in 1994, but had sold all three teams by 2009.