Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 23, 2018

WTO doing 'detailed analysis' of Trump tariffs against China

Updated 7:32AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization says it's making a "detailed analysis" of President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion worth of Chinese imports amid rising concerns of a trade war that sent stock markets reeling.

WTO spokesman Fernando Puchol says the 164-member trade body will make a statement later Friday "when it has all the relevant information on the table."

He told a U.N. briefing: "We are monitoring the situation which at this moment is still very fluid. Many things are happening in a short space of time."

Trump on Thursday said the WTO was "a disaster for us" and insisted its arbitrations were "unfair" to the U.S.

Puchol added: "We are aware of those comments, but we don't have anything to say about it."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0