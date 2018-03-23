Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 23, 2018

Titans agree to terms with former Buccaneers OL Pamphile

Updated 7:29AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, who has spent the last four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Pamphile has 33 career NFL starts with Tampa Bay, including 15 last season and 14 in 2016. The 27-year-old Pamphile played left guard for Tampa Bay last season but also has experience at tackle.

Pamphile played collegiately at Purdue before Tampa Bay selected him in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.

