Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 23, 2018

House intel OKs report on Russian meddling in 2016 election

Updated 10:52AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House intelligence committee has approved its final report into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, concluding that there was no coordination between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

The report will be released to the public after it goes to the intelligence community for a classification review.

The GOP-written report is fiercely opposed by Democrats, who say the investigation was shut down too quickly.

Committee Republicans released a series of findings Thursday that back up their conclusion that there was no coordination with the Trump campaign. The report also concludes that there were Russian cyberattacks on U.S. political institutions and that Russians leveraged social media in the U.S. to sow discord.

The report echoes GOP criticism of the Justice Department and intelligence community as it investigated the meddling.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0