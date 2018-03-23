Butler Snow adds health care specialist

VOL. 42 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 23, 2018

Blake

Butler Snow has hired Tara L. Blake for the firm’s Nashville office, and more specifically the firm’s pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation group.

Blake focuses her practice on insurance and financial services litigation, specifically defending insurers and financial service providers against complex, bad-faith, class actions and punitive damages claims.

Blake, who is licensed to practice in Tennessee, Alabama and California, is a graduate of the University of Alabama School of Law and was a Hugo L. Black Scholar. Blake was the managing editor of the Alabama Law Review and recipient of the Dean M. Leigh Harrison Award during law school. She earned her undergraduate degree from Furman University.

Crider recognized with workplace leadership award

Crider

Christy Tosh Crider of Baker Donelson has been named a recipient of the Great Place to Work For All Leadership Award.

For 20 years, Crider has played a critical role in helping to create a workplace culture at Baker Donelson that has earned the firm a spot on Fortune magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for nine consecutive years.

A shareholder located in Baker Donelson’s Nashville office, Crider is chair of the firm’s Women’s Initiative and serves as chair of the Firm’s Health Care Litigation Group and Long Term Care Group.

Under Crider’s leadership, Baker Donelson has earned numerous national recognitions as an exceptional workplace for women. The firm has been ranked third nationally in the 2018 edition of Vault, Inc.’s “Best Law Firms for Diversity,” and in 2017 was named by Working Mother magazine as one of the “Best Law Firms for Women.”

From 2015 to 2018, the Women in Law Empowerment Forum has awarded Baker Donelson its Gold Standard Certification.

VUMC names VP of clinical finance department

Netolicky

Thomas Netolicky, CPA, MAc, has been named vice president of clinical department finance for Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Netolicky joins VUMC from University of Iowa Health Care, where he has held many roles in finance over the past 16 years, including most recently serving as director of Financial Reporting and Controller for University of Iowa Health Care and chief financial officer for University of Iowa Health Ventures. Prior to that, he worked in public accounting at KPMG LLP. He is a certified public accountant, certified health care financial professional and has a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Iowa.

Netolicky replaces longtime VUMC employee Craig Carmichel, former vice president of finance, academic and research enterprise, who retired in late 2017 after nearly two decades of service to the Medical Center.

In addition to assuming many of Carmichel’s former duties, Netolicky will provide collaborative financial leadership and support to the clinical departments and the academic enterprise. He assumes this new role on March 26.

Fifth + Broadway expands construction team

Henry

OliverMcMillan, which in partnership with Spectrum | Emery is spearheading the development of Fifth + Broadway, has announced the hiring of five key professionals to its Nashville-based team. They are:

Schneider

Stewart

Smith

Shaw Henry, project manager. He is responsible for development of the mixed-use project’s residential component, which includes a 35-story tower. Prior to joining OliverMcMillan, he was a development manager for Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners, a mixed-use developer in Washington, D.C., where he worked on projects including the redevelopment of the 25-acre historic McMillan Reservoir and the historic renovation of the Meridian Hill Hotel. A native of Nashville, he has a master’s degree from the University of Tennessee and a bachelor’s degree from Furman University.

Aaron P. Schneider, project analyst. Schneider participates in the overall management of the project budget and financial analysis and serves as liaison between key financial partners. He holds an MBA with a specialty in finance and a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Alabama.

Lane Stewart, who will be supporting construction management efforts throughout the project. As part of the ownership team, his primary responsibility will be focused on complementing the general contractor and design team as required to facilitate the successful completion of the residential tower. He holds a degree in construction management with a minor in regional planning from Appalachian State University.

Jamie Smith, construction coordinator. She is responsible for coordinating and managing assigned construction aspects of the project. She works with architects, engineers, developers, contractors, subcontractors and inspectors. Smith attended California State University at Fullerton and the University of Hawaii at Manoa and holds a bachelor’s degree.

Jeannette

Victoria Jeannette, office administrator, acts as the liaison between the equity partners, corporate team members, and construction members. She coordinates marketing events during the progression of the Fifth + Broadway project along with assisting project managers during daily operations. She previously studied interior design at the Art Institute of Atlanta, and worked for companies such as: HOVG LLC, Altman Management, Greystar, and CF Lane Real Estate Services.

Commercial Law Institute elects officers, directors

Forrest

The Mid-South Commercial Law Institute has announced the election of five new directors to its 25-member Board, including Nashville attorney Thomas H. Forrester of Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin PLLC.

In addition, two Nashvillians, have been elected officers. They are: Gulam Zade of LOGICFORCE (vice president/president-elect) and Nancy B. King, career law clerk to the Hon. Randal S. Mashburn (secretary).

Nashville Black Chamber announces new members

The Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce has welcomed nine new members to its board of directors during its board meeting in February.

The board provides strategic vision and leadership for carrying out the chamber’s mission to economically empower the Black community through the promotion, education, and advancement of its businesses and their partners, while focusing on the development of business opportunities, alliances, and legislative advocacy in the greater Nashville community.

The new members are:

Isaac Addae, an assistant professor of management in the College of Business at Tennessee State University who is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in business administration with a concentration in management.

Stephanie Hale, MBA, PMP, is a marketing strategist.

Bill McCleskey, founder and CEO of Mitech Partners, LLC, a technology company located in Nashville.

Joshua Mundy, owner of Music City Cleaners, ZAM Investments, The Fortitude Group and co-owner of TWC Enterprises, LLC.

Ashley Northington, agency director and founder of DENOR Brands and Public Relations.

Steve Pelmore Jr., is a tax services manager for Hoskins & Company. He joined the Hoskins & Company team in 2014 after serving 5 years as a tax compliance officer for the IRS in Nashville, Tennessee.

Robert Ray Jr., founder and CEO of Classy Canine’s Pet Salon. He also is as a client advisor for Infiniti of Cool Springs.

Emanuel Reed is a Nashville native, Tennessee State University graduate and entrepreneur who is involved in the creation of multiple companies with two other business partners. Reed is one of the founders of Slim and Husky’s Pia Beeria and The Green Truck Movers.

Marcus Whitney is an entrepreneur who is actively leading several companies including Jumpstart Foundry, an early stage health care innovation fund; Health: Further, an inclusive community of people passionate about innovation in Healthcare; Nashville Soccer Club, Nashville’s professional soccer club and The Unlikely Company, a public benefit corporation.

FBMM promotes 4 team members

Flood, Bumstead, McCready & McCarthy, Inc., a premier entertainment business management firm, has promoted four team members. They are:

Danielle DeMaso, account manager. Prior to working at FBMM, DeMaso worked at Kraft CPAs and was an accounting manager in other organizations, including leading teams at Whisenant Stewart Watrous & Associates, PLLC. She has worked in both public and private accounting for the past 25 years.

Brian Gordner, account manager, joined FBMM in May 2012 and in 2016 became a Certified Management Accountant. He holds a degree in communications from the University at Buffalo.

Chris Scott, account executive, came to FBMM in 2014. He previously worked as a tour manager for Hooah Music, Inc., and SheDaisy. He also worked as a production manager and in artist management. Scott holds a degree from Western Kentucky University.

Laramie Lomanto started working with FBMM in August 2015 and is now a senior account assistant. Previously, she was a sound technician for The Loop Ministries and interned with Music Row Music Group. She holds a degree in music business from Belmont University.