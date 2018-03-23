VOL. 42 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 23, 2018
Financial Literacy Conference. Topics include: Importance of Financial Literacy, Financial Fitness 101, De-Stress your Finances. Tennessee State University, Avon Williams Campus, 330 10th Ave. North, Nashville. Friday, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Fee: Free but registration required. Information: www.tnstate.edu/ceed/finlit.aspx
FRIDAY, MARCH 23
Williamson, Inc. Town Hall
A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Topic: An update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State Representatives Charles Sargent, Glen Casada and Sam Whitson. Columbia State Community College Community Room – Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Program/taping Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public. Information
Good Morning Gallatin
A discussion of business and community issues and updates on new legislation at the local, county and state levels from our elected officials. Series runs through May. March topic: State Legislative Activity Update and City of Gallatin Update from Mayor Paige Brown and the Gallatin City Council. Sumner Regional Medical Center, 555 Hartsville Pike. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information: 452-4000
THROUGH APRIL 15
Cheekwood in Bloom
Over 100,000 tulips will bloom by early April, but there are plenty of flowers in bloom in March, including daffodils, hyacinths, snowdrops, crocus, and more. Explore the gorgeous grounds at Cheekwood as you soak in the beauty of the thousands of flowers. 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. Tuesday- Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Information
MARCH 23-24
Churchill Society of Tennessee
Sir Winston Churchill’s great-grandson will deliver one of Churchill’s speeches at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center just before the Nashville Symphony performs the “Violins of Hope” concert featuring a collection of violins owned by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. Randolph Churchill also will speak at the Saturday night banquet and will be in Franklin that day as the conference attendees explore Winston Churchill’s intense interest in the American Civil War. The conference features more than a dozen other speakers and presenters. Tickets include options for basic one-day and two-day conference tickets, symphony-only tickets, banquet tickets or combined tickets. Information, registration and hotel
SATURDAY, MARCH 24
Wildflower Hikes
Enjoy the colors this season while hiking the trails of Owl’s Hill. Look for Blue-eyed Mary, Dutchman’s Britches and Spring Beauty. This is an adult-only hike. Fee: $12. Additional dates: March 31, April 7, April 14, April 21. Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Rd S, Brentwood 9:30-11:30 A.M. Information
Spring Hikes at State Parks
Annual Spring Hike at all state parks. All hikes will be guided by park staff. The hikes will range from short, family-friendly walks to all-day hikes through remote stretches of a park. Information
March for Our Lives Nashville
In conjunction with the march scheduled in Washington D.C., the local march will begin and end at Downtown Nashville Public Square Park with a rally scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Walk begins at 9 a.m. with a 1.5-mile loop around downtown. Information
The Iris Ball
The Iris Ball is an annual fundraiser to give back to the Nashville community. This year’s event will support The Oasis Center, a non-profit organization that provides resources and shelter for at-risk youth in Nashville. The black-tie affair will feature live music, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. 8 p.m.-midnight at Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville. Fee: General admission $125 per person and VIP tickets $175 per person. Information
TUESDAY, MARCH 27
Street Eats
A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 27
Self-Directed IRA Class
Did you know that it is possible to buy real estate through your IRA? Mike Todd of IRA Innovations is the guest speaker for this event. He will give you the vital information you need. Seats are limited. Rein Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Fee: Guest: $50, Members: $20 early registration, $30. Information and registration: Information
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28
Salon@615
Anna Quindlen will discuss “Alternate Side,” her new novel. 6:15 p.m. Nashville Public Library. Registration is requested. Those wishing to have books signed must purchase a copy from Parnassus Books. Salon patrons will receive a 10 percent discount. Books will be available for purchase at the event. Information
THURSDAY, MARCH 29
Street Eats
A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
SATURDAY, MARCH 31
Eggstravaganzoo
The Nashville Zoo is hosting its annual Eggstravaganzoo egg hunt. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There are scheduled egg hunts, games, bounce houses, face painting, and more. The Easter Bunny and Zoo mascot, Twiga, will be there. Specific egg hunt schedules:
- 2 years & younger - 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.
- 3 years - 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m.
- 4-5 years - 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.
- 6-7 years - 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m.
- 8-10 years – Noon or 2:30 p.m.
Oyster Easter
The 56th annual event benefits the Community Resource Center. 1-5 p.m. Green Door Gourmet, 7007 River Road Pike. The event features delicious Cajun food, beer, wine, and spirits as well as fun contests and activities. This is an annual Nashville tradition you don’t want to miss. Early bird tickets are $55 and go up from there. Food and drinks are included in the ticket price. Information
TUESDAY, APRIL 3
Real Estate Investors Network
Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group. Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. Free for members. Non-members $35. 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Information
APRIL 3-7
Nashville Fashion Week
A city-wide celebration of fashion and retail. There will be events throughout the week ranging from industry panels to runway shows to parties. Fee: Tickets range in pricing. All Access Passes are $400 while tickets to individual events range from $20-$250. Information
Tin Pan South
Tin Pan South is the world’s largest songwriter festival. Last year, more than 300 songwriters and acts performed at 90 shows in 10 different Music City venues over the course of 5 days. Dedicated to songs and those that write them, Tin Pan South is an annual event in Music City that gives fans a unique, up-close-and-personal experience with the music they love. The music is spread out across the city with showcases each night at various venues. Information
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4
Chamber East Networking Coffee
Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. The Mainstay Restaurant, 501 Main Street, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com
China Business Experts Roundtable
Does your company do business with China? Do you have questions about China intellectual property protection, sourcing from China, or establishing an entity in China? Would you like to hear from a key Hong Kong government representative on doing business with Hong Kong? Would you like to ask questions of another Nashville-area company that has entered the China market? At our China Business Experts Roundtable, China business experts from Tennessee, Chicago, and California will be on hand to answer your questions and share their experiences in a casual environment. This event is designed to be interactive and targeted toward addressing the needs of attendees. Lipscomb University’s Spark Downtown Nashville Campus, 147 4th Avenue North. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Fee: $30 for TN-China Network members; $40 non-members. Hot breakfast provided. Registration required. Information
Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange
A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants, and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Buffalo Wings & Rings, 105 International Drive, Franklin. Afternoon meeting off-site, Hilton Brentwood/Nashville Suites, 9000 Overlook Blvd, Brentwood. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free members-only event. Information
THURSDAY, APRIL 5
Member Orientation
A chance for new members to learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Lunch provided. Free for new Chamber members. Deadline to register, March 30. Information
Zoo Sharing History
Nashville Zoo and the Tennessee State Library and Archives will co-host a free program highlighting the history of the property and historic home through a new digital collection. Zoo’s Croft Center, 3777 Nolensville Pike. 7 p.m. Information
APRIL 5-8
Southern Women’s Show
The 32nd annual show will have more than 500 exhibits featuring fashion and accessories, gifts and gourmet, travel destinations and more. Special guests include, Arie Luyendyk, Ann Cox Eastes, Vanderbilt Cosmetic Surgery, and Clark Bartram. Plus, the event will also include hourly fashion shows, cooking programs and informative seminars. Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Music City Center. $11 and more with various options. Information
FRIDAY, APRIL 6
First Friday: Your Small Business Resource
Topic: What is Conflict Management? Steve Joiner, dean of the College of Leadership and Public Service at Lipscomb University, is featured. Williamson, Inc. 7:30-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Registration required. Information
SATURDAY, APRIL 7
East Nashville Beer Festival
The East Nashville Beer Festival is one of the only beer festivals in Nashville that takes place in the spring. Noon-5 p.m. at East Park. There will be tons of beer, food trucks, and live music. This beer festival usually sells out.
Ragin’ Cajun Crawfish Boil
The Ragin’ Cajun Crawfish Boil is an all-you-can-eat crawfish and Louisiana-style side’s event. Plus, unlimited beer and live entertainment. Hosted by the Nashville Junior Chamber with a portion of proceeds benefiting Greenways for Nashville. 4-9 p.m., Cumberland Park. Fee: $49.95 and up. Information
First Saturday Art Crawl
Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. 6-9 p.m. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information
SATURDAY, APRIL 14
2108 Conference for Neighborhoods
Anyone who wants to wants to make a difference in their neighborhood should attend this conference. Theme: What Kind of Neighborhood are YOU Building? Breakout activities will allow participants to explore topics of interest, including:
- Organizing for Positive Change
- Engaging Our Neighbors
- Building Strong Organizations
- Identifying and Developing New Leaders
- Building Neighborhood Power and Influence
- Hot Topics and Emerging Issues?
$65 until March 31, then $75. Tennessee Bankers Association Barrett Conference Center in Metro Center. 8 a.m.-5:45 p.m. After party: 7-10 p.m. Information: 615 782-8212, https://www.tnrc.net/c4n.