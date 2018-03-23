VOL. 42 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 23, 2018

Financial Literacy Conference. Topics include: Importance of Financial Literacy, Financial Fitness 101, De-Stress your Finances. Tennessee State University, Avon Williams Campus, 330 10th Ave. North, Nashville. Friday, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Fee: Free but registration required. Information: www.tnstate.edu/ceed/finlit.aspx

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Topic: An update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State Representatives Charles Sargent, Glen Casada and Sam Whitson. Columbia State Community College Community Room – Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Program/taping Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public. Information

Good Morning Gallatin

A discussion of business and community issues and updates on new legislation at the local, county and state levels from our elected officials. Series runs through May. March topic: State Legislative Activity Update and City of Gallatin Update from Mayor Paige Brown and the Gallatin City Council. Sumner Regional Medical Center, 555 Hartsville Pike. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information: 452-4000

THROUGH APRIL 15

Cheekwood in Bloom

Over 100,000 tulips will bloom by early April, but there are plenty of flowers in bloom in March, including daffodils, hyacinths, snowdrops, crocus, and more. Explore the gorgeous grounds at Cheekwood as you soak in the beauty of the thousands of flowers. 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville. Tuesday- Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

MARCH 23-24

Churchill Society of Tennessee

Sir Winston Churchill’s great-grandson will deliver one of Churchill’s speeches at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center just before the Nashville Symphony performs the “Violins of Hope” concert featuring a collection of violins owned by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. Randolph Churchill also will speak at the Saturday night banquet and will be in Franklin that day as the conference attendees explore Winston Churchill’s intense interest in the American Civil War. The conference features more than a dozen other speakers and presenters. Tickets include options for basic one-day and two-day conference tickets, symphony-only tickets, banquet tickets or combined tickets. Information, registration and hotel

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

Wildflower Hikes

Enjoy the colors this season while hiking the trails of Owl’s Hill. Look for Blue-eyed Mary, Dutchman’s Britches and Spring Beauty. This is an adult-only hike. Fee: $12. Additional dates: March 31, April 7, April 14, April 21. Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Rd S, Brentwood 9:30-11:30 A.M. Information

Spring Hikes at State Parks

Annual Spring Hike at all state parks. All hikes will be guided by park staff. The hikes will range from short, family-friendly walks to all-day hikes through remote stretches of a park. Information

March for Our Lives Nashville

In conjunction with the march scheduled in Washington D.C., the local march will begin and end at Downtown Nashville Public Square Park with a rally scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Walk begins at 9 a.m. with a 1.5-mile loop around downtown. Information

The Iris Ball

The Iris Ball is an annual fundraiser to give back to the Nashville community. This year’s event will support The Oasis Center, a non-profit organization that provides resources and shelter for at-risk youth in Nashville. The black-tie affair will feature live music, an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction. 8 p.m.-midnight at Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville. Fee: General admission $125 per person and VIP tickets $175 per person. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

Self-Directed IRA Class

Did you know that it is possible to buy real estate through your IRA? Mike Todd of IRA Innovations is the guest speaker for this event. He will give you the vital information you need. Seats are limited. Rein Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Fee: Guest: $50, Members: $20 early registration, $30. Information and registration: Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

Salon@615

Anna Quindlen will discuss “Alternate Side,” her new novel. 6:15 p.m. Nashville Public Library. Registration is requested. Those wishing to have books signed must purchase a copy from Parnassus Books. Salon patrons will receive a 10 percent discount. Books will be available for purchase at the event. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

Street Eats

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

Eggstravaganzoo

The Nashville Zoo is hosting its annual Eggstravaganzoo egg hunt. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There are scheduled egg hunts, games, bounce houses, face painting, and more. The Easter Bunny and Zoo mascot, Twiga, will be there. Specific egg hunt schedules:

2 years & younger - 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.

3 years - 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m.

4-5 years - 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

6-7 years - 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m.

8-10 years – Noon or 2:30 p.m.

Oyster Easter

The 56th annual event benefits the Community Resource Center. 1-5 p.m. Green Door Gourmet, 7007 River Road Pike. The event features delicious Cajun food, beer, wine, and spirits as well as fun contests and activities. This is an annual Nashville tradition you don’t want to miss. Early bird tickets are $55 and go up from there. Food and drinks are included in the ticket price. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

Real Estate Investors Network

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group. Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. Free for members. Non-members $35. 6:30 p.m., REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Information

APRIL 3-7

Nashville Fashion Week

A city-wide celebration of fashion and retail. There will be events throughout the week ranging from industry panels to runway shows to parties. Fee: Tickets range in pricing. All Access Passes are $400 while tickets to individual events range from $20-$250. Information

Tin Pan South

Tin Pan South is the world’s largest songwriter festival. Last year, more than 300 songwriters and acts performed at 90 shows in 10 different Music City venues over the course of 5 days. Dedicated to songs and those that write them, Tin Pan South is an annual event in Music City that gives fans a unique, up-close-and-personal experience with the music they love. The music is spread out across the city with showcases each night at various venues. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. The Mainstay Restaurant, 501 Main Street, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com

China Business Experts Roundtable

Does your company do business with China? Do you have questions about China intellectual property protection, sourcing from China, or establishing an entity in China? Would you like to hear from a key Hong Kong government representative on doing business with Hong Kong? Would you like to ask questions of another Nashville-area company that has entered the China market? At our China Business Experts Roundtable, China business experts from Tennessee, Chicago, and California will be on hand to answer your questions and share their experiences in a casual environment. This event is designed to be interactive and targeted toward addressing the needs of attendees. Lipscomb University’s Spark Downtown Nashville Campus, 147 4th Avenue North. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Fee: $30 for TN-China Network members; $40 non-members. Hot breakfast provided. Registration required. Information

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Space is limited to 30 participants, and spots will quickly. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participants. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Buffalo Wings & Rings, 105 International Drive, Franklin. Afternoon meeting off-site, Hilton Brentwood/Nashville Suites, 9000 Overlook Blvd, Brentwood. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free members-only event. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 5

Member Orientation

A chance for new members to learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Lunch provided. Free for new Chamber members. Deadline to register, March 30. Information

Zoo Sharing History

Nashville Zoo and the Tennessee State Library and Archives will co-host a free program highlighting the history of the property and historic home through a new digital collection. Zoo’s Croft Center, 3777 Nolensville Pike. 7 p.m. Information

APRIL 5-8

Southern Women’s Show

The 32nd annual show will have more than 500 exhibits featuring fashion and accessories, gifts and gourmet, travel destinations and more. Special guests include, Arie Luyendyk, Ann Cox Eastes, Vanderbilt Cosmetic Surgery, and Clark Bartram. Plus, the event will also include hourly fashion shows, cooking programs and informative seminars. Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Music City Center. $11 and more with various options. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 6

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: What is Conflict Management? Steve Joiner, dean of the College of Leadership and Public Service at Lipscomb University, is featured. Williamson, Inc. 7:30-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Registration required. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

East Nashville Beer Festival

The East Nashville Beer Festival is one of the only beer festivals in Nashville that takes place in the spring. Noon-5 p.m. at East Park. There will be tons of beer, food trucks, and live music. This beer festival usually sells out.

Ragin’ Cajun Crawfish Boil

The Ragin’ Cajun Crawfish Boil is an all-you-can-eat crawfish and Louisiana-style side’s event. Plus, unlimited beer and live entertainment. Hosted by the Nashville Junior Chamber with a portion of proceeds benefiting Greenways for Nashville. 4-9 p.m., Cumberland Park. Fee: $49.95 and up. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. 6-9 p.m. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

2108 Conference for Neighborhoods

Anyone who wants to wants to make a difference in their neighborhood should attend this conference. Theme: What Kind of Neighborhood are YOU Building? Breakout activities will allow participants to explore topics of interest, including:

Organizing for Positive Change

Engaging Our Neighbors

Building Strong Organizations

Identifying and Developing New Leaders

Building Neighborhood Power and Influence

Hot Topics and Emerging Issues?

$65 until March 31, then $75. Tennessee Bankers Association Barrett Conference Center in Metro Center. 8 a.m.-5:45 p.m. After party: 7-10 p.m. Information: 615 782-8212, https://www.tnrc.net/c4n.