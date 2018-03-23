Attacking the problem

VOL. 42 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 23, 2018

Projects sponsored by the Nashville Food Waste Project:

Prevention Projects

Save the Food Campaign

Natural Resource Defense Council is partnering with the Ad Council on the first national consumer campaign to reduce food waste. The campaign includes creative materials that will be disseminated widely in Nashville and nationally.

Food Waste Measurement Project

NFWI is working with select businesses to conduct free food-waste characterizations to help quantify the amount of food that is wasted. NFWI will also assess household food waste through kitchen diaries and consumer surveys that will foster a better understanding of the underlying causes of food waste.

LeanPath Software

NFWI will work with select businesses to prevent food waste and reduce costs in foodservice environments through innovative waste tracking software.

Just Eat It! A Food Waste Story

NFWI has co-hosted several screenings of this groundbreaking documentary with expert panels, including at the Adventure Science Center, to raise public awareness of food waste.

Donation Projects

Food Rescue Potential

NFWI is assessing what portion of food wasted in Nashville is, in fact, appropriate for donation. This analysis will quantify the scale of potential food donation in Nashville, setting the stage for dialogue and policy action to expand the hunger relief system and address hunger.

Food Rescue Expansion

NFWI is partnering with Zero Percent to encourage restaurants to donate food to people in need. Zero Percent’s user-friendly application enables restaurants and other businesses to quickly donate prepared foods to local social service organizations.

On-Farm Produce Surplus

NFWI is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and the Nashville Food Project to assess the potential for expanding donation and gleaning of farm-fresh produce from local fruit and vegetable farmers.

Anaerobic Digester

NFWI is helping to advise Resource Capture, LLC, a local nonprofit, on the siting and development of an anaerobic digester that can help supplement the local composting infrastructure. The digester will recycle food scraps to create both energy and digestate that can be used to produce valuable soil amendments.