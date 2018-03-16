Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 16, 2018

Exonerated Tennessee man gets $1M after 31 years in prison

Updated 3:57PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee man who spent 31 years in prison before new DNA evidence led to his 1978 rape and burglary convictions being overturned has been awarded $1 million in damages.

The Tennessean reports that the Tennessee Board of Claims voted unanimously Wednesday to award the sum to 61-year-old Lawrence McKinney, who was released in 2009.

McKinney will receive $353,000 to cover legal fees, debts and the cost of a vehicle. The remaining money will fund a monthly annuity guaranteed for 10 years.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett says the sum isn't necessarily satisfactory but is the maximum amount the board was allowed to give.

Gov. Bill Haslam had granted McKinney an executive exoneration in December, clearing the way for him to request compensation.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0