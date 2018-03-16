Teague named Democratic Party executive director

VOL. 42 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 16, 2018

The Tennessee Democratic Party has hired Jeff Teague as executive director, replacing Jason Freeman.

Freeman will be responsible for monitoring and managing the day-to-day business of the TNDP and all its programs and initiatives, including its mission to elect more Democrats up and down the ballot in 2018.

Freeman has more than 30 years of experience in state politics, most recently as president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Middle and East Tennessee.

He held senior roles on the Gore 2000, Clinton-Gore 1996, and Clinton-Gore 1992 campaigns, as well as within the office of the vice president, among other prominent finance and public relations positions.

“I couldn’t be happier to have Jeff in this role,” said Mary Mancini, chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party. “His decades of experience in state party politics and high-level campaigns, as well as his energetic and accessible personality, will serve us well as we move full steam ahead into this very important election year.”