Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 16, 2018

Country music journalist Hazel Smith dies at age 83

Updated 7:05AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Country music journalist, publicist and songwriter Hazel Smith has died. She was 83.

Her granddaughter Tara Bruchas said she died at a Nashville hospital on Sunday.

Smith is credited with coining the term "outlaw country" in the 1970s. She worked as a publicist for Kinky Friedman and worked out of Tompall Glaser's studio with artists like Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson. And it was there she came up with the movement's moniker for artists who were bucking Music Row trends.

She wrote a regular popular column for "Country Music" magazine, as well as writing for other outlets, and had songs recorded by Tammy Wynette and Dr. Hook. She also worked with Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White and was the host of a CMT series "Southern Fried Flicks."

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0