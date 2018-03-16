Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 42 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 16, 2018

Resolution to move President Polk's body fails in Tennessee

Updated 7:04AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A resolution supportive of moving President James K. Polk's body for the third time since his death about 170 years ago has failed in the Tennessee House.

The Republican-led chamber voted 49-37 on the resolution Monday. Fifty are needed to pass.

Polk died of cholera in 1849 and was buried in what's now Nashville City Cemetery.

Less than a year later, he was moved to a tomb in the yard of his Nashville mansion, as his will specifies.

After his widow's death in the 1890s, both were buried on the Capitol grounds. The mansion was sold outside the family and demolished in 1901.

Supporters of the resolution want the tomb moved to what was Polk's father's home in Columbia, 50 miles away.

The resolution could still be revived this year.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0