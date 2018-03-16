Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
VOL. 42 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 16, 2018

Biden to speak at Vanderbilt University on April 10

NASHVILLE(AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is slated to speak at Vanderbilt University next month.

A Vanderbilt news release says Biden will speak at Langford Auditorium on the evening of April 10.

Admission to the event is free, but tickets are required. More details will be released next week on how to get tickets.

The event is part of the Chancellor's Lecture Series for 2017-2018.

