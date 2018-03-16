Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 16, 2018

Former judge Moreland faces new obstruction indictment

Updated 7:48AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A former Tennessee judge who was initially accused of helping a woman with legal troubles in exchange for sex faces a new indictment.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release that former Davidson County General Sessions Judge Cason "Casey" Moreland was originally indicted last April on five counts of obstruction of justice. A superseding indictment returned Wednesday adds two theft counts, two additional obstruction counts and one count of committing an offense while on pretrial release.

The release says Moreland is accused of embezzling cash from the Davidson County Drug Court Foundation and of trying to interfere with a federal investigation by directing the foundation's director to destroy documents. He's also accused of suggesting last month that a witness lie to the grand jury investigating his conduct.

A lawyer representing Moreland didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

