VOL. 42 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 16, 2018

Supreme Court declines to move up executions before June 1 Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has denied the state attorney general's request to move up eight execution dates before June 1.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed the requests Feb. 5 and cited "ongoing difficulty" getting lethal injection drugs.

The court on Thursday did set execution dates for two of the inmates, Oct. 11 for Edmund Zagorski, who was convicted of two murders, and Dec. 6 for David Earl Miller, who was convicted of murdering a mentally disabled woman.

Tennessee hasn't put anyone to death since 2009.

Slatery's motions also included Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman, Leroy Hall, Donnie Johnson, Nicholas Todd Sutton, Stephen Michael West and Charles Walton Wright. The eight have sued over the state's lethal injection protocol.

The Supreme Court previously set an execution date of Aug. 9 for a condemned inmate whose appeals have been exhausted, Billy Ray Irick.