2017 study: DUI offenses at Tennessee colleges up 60 percent

VOL. 42 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 16, 2018

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says reported DUI offenses on college campuses in the state have increased by more than 60 percent.

The TBI said in a Thursday statement that its annual crime study detailing the volume and nature of crime on Tennessee's college and university campuses also found that overall, crime schools had reported decreased by nearly 3 percent from 2016 to 2017.

The study found there was a 27 percent decrease in reported rape offenses, from 63 in 2016 to 46 in 2017. Robbery offenses decreased by 55 percent, from 29 in 2016 to 13 in 2017.

TBI Director Mark Gwyn says the study hopefully will assist authorities and raise awareness about the threat of crime.