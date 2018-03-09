US accuses Russia of penetrating US energy grid

VOL. 42 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 09, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is accusing Russia of a new and ongoing operation to penetrate the U.S. energy grid.

U.S. national security officials say the FBI, the Homeland Security Department and intelligence agencies have determined that Russian intelligence and others are behind attacks on the American energy sector. The U.S. officials the energy industry targets were chosen deliberately.

The officials say the Russians obtained access to the energy system and "conducted network reconnaissance" of industrial control systems that run U.S. factories and the electricity grid. The officials say they've helped companies kick the Russians out of all systems currently known to have been penetrated.

The U.S. is sending an alert to energy companies to raise threat awareness.

The officials briefed reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive national security information.