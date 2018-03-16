Titans go digital, stay with Ticketmaster

VOL. 42 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 16, 2018

Ticketmaster will continue in partnership with the Tennessee Titans and Nissan Stadium and will introduce digital ticketing in the 2018 season.

Ticketmaster and the Titans began their partnership in 1997 and have since delivered more than 11 million game tickets to fans.

Under the new agreement, Ticketmaster will serve as the official marketplace for the Titans, providing a safe and secure destination for fans to buy, sell, and transfer verified tickets. Ticketmaster also will be the official ticketing partner for all live events at Nissan Stadium.

Digital tickets will be introduced in the upcoming season.

Fans will be able to access tickets on their mobile device, download to a digital wallet, and receive personalized event information.

Fans can use their mobile device to enter Nissan Stadium and transfer their digital tickets using common communications platforms like text, email, Facebook Messenger and more.

The Titans and Nissan Stadium will utilize Ticketmaster Presence as its venue access control system and provide the Titans with improvements in security and venue operations.

“Ticketmaster has been an invaluable partner of ours since 1997, and we’re ecstatic to continue this partnership coming in to the 2018 season,” says Stuart Spears, senior vice president and chief revenue officer for the Titans. “Their technology creates the type of experience that we have always dreamed of, where fans can manage their tickets at the touch of a button and experience the game in a convenient and personal way.”

Bass, Berry & Sims pens health care review

Nashville law firm Bass, Berry & Sims has released its annual “Healthcare Fraud and Abuse Review 2017.”

The report, compiled by the firm’s Healthcare Fraud Task Force, is an in-depth and comprehensive review of enforcement settlements, court decisions and developments affecting the healthcare industry. The review is organized by industry sector, including hospitals and health systems, skilled nursing facilities, hospice, home health, and pharmaceutical and device.

The firm’s report includes updates on enforcement-related litigation involving the Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Statute, and it looks at the continued implications from the government’s focus on enforcement efforts involving individual actors in connection with civil and criminal healthcare fraud investigations.

“The federal government’s health care fraud enforcement efforts continue to enjoy wide bi-partisan political support,” says Brian D. Roark, head of the firm’s Healthcare Fraud Task Force. “As a result, health care providers will continue to face a robust enforcement environment spurred on by the frequent filing of qui tam [a type of whistleblower lawsuit that is brought under the False Claims Act] actions.”

Legal Aid Society launches Campaign for Equal Justice

The Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands has launched its 2018 Campaign for Equal Justice.

Scott Hickman of Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison is the chair for this year’s campaign, which has a fundraising goal of $826,000.

The Campaign for Equal Justice has been held annually since 1987 to support the Legal Aid Society – Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm – in its mission of providing free legal assistance to low-income individuals throughout Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau.

This year’s Campaign Committee members includes:

Scott Hickman (Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison), chair

Bob Boston (Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis) and Wendy Longmire (Ortale Kelley), large-firm co-chairs

Jerry Martin (Barrett Johnston Martin and Garrison), small-firm chair

Judge Barbara Holmes, judges chair

Martesha Johnson (Metropolitan Nashville Public Defender’s Office), government attorneys chair

Sherie Edwards (State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company), corporate attorneys chair

Entrepreneurs take on business of food

Four culinary entrepreneurs will participate in a panel, Food and Business/Business and Food, April 18 at The Cordelle, 45 Lindsley Ave.

Moderated by James Beard Award-nominated writer Julia Bainbridge, the panel will address creativity, entrepreneurism and growth in the food business.

Panelists include:

Julia Jaksic, author of “Jack’s Wife Freda” and chef-owner of Cafe Roze in Nashville

Julia Sherman, New York City-based author of “Salad for President” and creative director of Chopt

Julia Sullivan, Nashville native and chef / co-owner of Henrietta Red

Panelists will discuss fundraising, restaurants, consulting, publishing, careers in food and other topics.

Tickets to are available online for $35 with all proceeds benefitting Conexión Americas. Information: www.foodandbusinessnashville.com.

Education Foundation seeks Hall of Fame nominees

The Nashville Public Education Foundation is seeking nominations for the its public education awards, which will be presented at the 14th annual Public Schools Hall of Fame Luncheon on Oct. 2.

The Hall of Fame, presented by First Tennessee Bank, honors Metro Nashville Public Schools alumni and community leaders by celebrating their achievements and the positive impact they have made on public education and the Nashville community.

The NPEF has opened nominations for two awards:

l Nelson C. Andrews Distinguished Service Award: Given to a dynamic and impactful civic, business or political leader in the Nashville community who demonstrates the pinnacle of commitment and service to improving the quality of life for our residents through his or her support and advocacy of public education. The award is named after the late co-founder of the NPEF, Nelson C. Andrews.

l Distinguished Alumni Award: A celebration of the best and brightest graduates of MNPS who are committed to public education, have displayed leadership in their respective professions, have made significant business, political or civic contributions, and have positively impacted the lives of others. Election to the Hall of Fame acknowledges the individual has made distinguished contributions to his or her profession as well as his or her community and serves to inspire future graduates to perform and serve in the same spirit.

Community nominations should be submitted online at nashvillepef.org/hall-of-fame by April 20. A selection committee will review nominations, with this year’s honorees announced in May. Information: melinda.judd@nashvillepef.org, 615 727-1515.

Comdata gets boost from Noventis

Noventis, Inc. of Houston, and Comdata, a FLEETCOR company based in Brentwood, have formed a multi-year partnership.

Comdata is a provider of innovative B2B payment and financial technology while Noventis develops innovative solutions for bill payment issues.

Noventis will now be able to deliver payments via virtual credit cards issued by Comdata to its vast network of suppliers. In turn, Comdata will begin using Noventis’ processing technology to automate payments to telecom suppliers who aren’t equipped to accept standard virtual credit card payments.

The partnership gives Comdata a new distribution channel to increase spend volume on its virtual credit card platform, while Noventis embeds its unique payment processing technology with one of the world’s largest virtual card issuers.

With more than 700,000 suppliers already accepting Comdata virtual cards, clients will be able to eliminate even more paper check payments and simplify the process of handling telecom invoices.

Father Ryan picks Northern Trust

Father Ryan High School has selected Northern Trust and its Foundation & Institutional Advisors to provide its investment management services.

“In conducting a national search for strategic partners to help manage our endowment, Northern Trust rose to the top both because of its past performance in helping non-profits advance their mission, but also because of the expertise that they could bring to the table in making sure our mission remains vital and viable for generations to come,” says Connie D. Steinmetz, chief financial officer of Father Ryan.

Museum wins bronze for ‘Best New Event’

The Discovery Center in Murfreesboro has been recognized by the Southeast Festivals and Events Association for its inaugural Tennessee STEAM Festival, held last October at locations throughout the state.

The museum won the bronze Kaleidoscope Award for “Best New Event in the Southeast” at SFEA’s 15th Annual Conference, where top festivals and events throughout the southeast were recognized for their outstanding contribution to the events industry.

The Tennessee STEAM Festival was developed by the Discovery Center, in partnership with the Tennessee Science Alliance. The Festival incorporates events at a wide range of museums, schools, community centers and other attractions throughout state to celebrate science, technology, engineering, art and math. In 2017, more than 80 sites participated.

The second annual STEAM Festival is scheduled for Oct. 12-21. Information: www.tennesseesteamfestival.org.

Franklin firm donates medical devices

Franklin’s Currie Medical Specialties, Inc. has given a generous donation of life-saving pneumatic compression devices to Cure International.

Currie is a manufacturer of pneumatic compression devices for the prevention of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, potentially life-threatening conditions. CURE International a non-profit organization that operates charitable hospitals and programs in 29 countries worldwide,

Dover closes on sale of Lebanon property

Dover Motorsports, Inc. has announced it has closed on a sale of approximately 147 acres in the area of its Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon.

Dover owns over 1,000 acres including the racetrack and the acreage sold is not part of the superspeedway.

The sales agreement had been previously announced, and the property has been purchased by an entity of the Panattoni Development Company. Proceeds from the sale, less closing costs, were slightly in excess of $5.1 million.

The purchaser has an option to acquire an additional 50.51 acres at $35,000 per acre, 88.03 acres at $55,000 per acre, and 86.45 acres at $66,685 per acre.

The option is for three years beginning March 1, 2018 and may only be exercised for all 224.99 acres at one time for a total purchase price of $12,374,418. Even if all of the property is sold, the Nashville Superspeedway would not be included.