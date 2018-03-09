Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video Blog
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 42 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 09, 2018

Panel dismisses campaign finance complaints against Black

Updated 1:53PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee panel has dismissed two campaign finance complaints against Republican U.S. Rep. Diane Black in her gubernatorial bid.

The Tennessee Registry of Election Finance dismissed complaints Wednesday that claim Black exceeded campaign contribution limits through donations from people and entities related to Tennessee trucking company Fitzgerald Glider Kits.

Linda Knight, a Black campaign attorney, called the allegations frivolous and baseless.

The registry delayed three complaints against Republican House Speaker Beth Harwell in her rival gubernatorial campaign until May.

They claim Harwell's political committee helped her campaign beyond legal limits and that she doesn't have the money to support a $3.1 million campaign self-loan.

A unanimous vote at the May meeting is needed to consider the complaints further. Registry member Hank Fincher said Wednesday he thought they should be dismissed.

