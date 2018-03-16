VOL. 42 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 16, 2018

Night Market. The restaurants and shops stay open late and there are artisans, farmers, and live music. The events are free to attend and family-friendly. Beer, cocktails, and wine are available for purchase. Friday, 5-9 p.m. Nashville Farmers Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.

THROUGH MARCH 17

Christian Worldview Film Festival

The fifth annual Christian Film Festival and Guild presents more than 60 films to be screened and more than 40 film-related workshops. Guest speakers include Stephen and Alex Kendrick (War Room, Courageous), Bruce Marchiano, Beverly Holloway, Paul Mills and more. The Factory at Franklin. Information

MARCH 16, 18

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Ohio Valley Conference hosts first- and second-round games at Bridgestone Arena. Session 1 on Friday (1 p.m.): Georgia State (15) vs. Cincinnati (2), Texas (10) vs. Nevada (7). Session 2 on Friday (6:20 p.m.): NC Central/Texas Southern (16) vs. Xavier (1), Florida State (9) vs. Missouri (8). Second-round times Sunday TBA. 501 Broadway, Tickets: $198-$240. Playing in Nashville are: Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

Wildflower Hikes

Enjoy the colors this season while hiking the trails of Owl’s Hill. Look for Blue-eyed Mary, Dutchman’s Britches and Spring Beauty. This is an adult-only hike. Fee: $12. Additional dates: March 24, March 31, April 7, April 14, April 21. Owl’s Hill Sanctuary, 545 Beech Creek Rd S, Brentwood 9:30-11:30 A.M. Information

St. Patrick’s Day at the Station

Scott-Ellis School of Irish Dance will be providing performances, dance instruction, and other fun activities. Fee: free and family-friendly. Food and drinks, including green donuts available, to raise funds for the station. Amqui Station, 303 Madison St., Madison. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Don’t forget to wear your green. Information

MARCH 17-18

Music City Irish Fest

There will be Irish music and performances, hurling, jigs, food, beer, and lots of green. Get ready for a fun, family-friendly Irish festival. Riverfront Park. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 20

Street Eats

A gathering of up to 20 local food trucks parked along Deaderick Street between 4th Avenue North and 5th Avenue North each Tuesday and Thursday. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Women in Business Luncheon

Topic: Caffeinate Your Career. Speaker: Jennifer Way, Founder, Way Solutions. Brentwood United Methodist Church, 309 Franklin Road. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Business Partner: $30, Guests: $50. Information

Young Professionals Connect

Kings’s Bowl, 1910 Galleria Blvd, Suite 120, Brentwood. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

Williamson, Inc. Town Hall

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials centers on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Topic: An update from the Williamson County Legislative Delegation. Guest Panel: State Senator Jack Johnson, State Representatives Charles Sargent, Glen Casada and Sam Whitson. Columbia State Community College Community Room – Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:15 a.m. networking, 7:30-8:30 Program/taping. Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and Guests. Open to the general public. Information

Good Morning Gallatin

A discussion of business and community issues and updates on new legislation at the local, county and state levels from our elected officials. Series runs through May. March topic: State Legislative Activity Update and City of Gallatin Update from Mayor Paige Brown and the Gallatin City Council. Sumner Regional Medical Center, 555 Hartsville Pike. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information: 452-4000

Financial Literacy Conference

Some topics include: Importance of Financial Literacy, Financial Fitness 101, De-Stress your Finances. Tennessee State University, Avon Williams Campus, 330 10th Ave. North, Nashville. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Fee: Free but registration required. Information

MARCH 23-24

Churchill Society of Tennessee

Sir Winston Churchill’s great-grandson will deliver one of Churchill’s speeches at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center just before the Nashville Symphony performs the “Violins of Hope” concert featuring a collection of violins owned by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust. Randolph Churchill also will speak at the Saturday night banquet and will be in Franklin that day as the conference attendees explore Winston Churchill’s interest in the American Civil War. The conference features more than a dozen other speakers and presenters. Tickets include options for one-day and two-day conference tickets, symphony-only tickets, banquet tickets or combined tickets. Information, registration and hotel

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

March for Our Lives Nashville

In conjunction with the march scheduled in Washington D.C., the local march will begin and end at Downtown Nashville Public Square Park with a rally scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Walk begins at 9 a.m. with a 1.5-mile loop around downtown. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

Eggstravaganzoo

The Nashville Zoo is hosting their annual Eggstravaganzoo egg hunt. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There are scheduled egg hunts, games, bounce houses, face painting, and more. The Easter Bunny and Zoo mascot, Twiga, will be there. Specific egg hunt schedules:

-- 2 years & younger - 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.

-- 3 years - 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m.

-- 4-5 years - 11 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

-- 6-7 years - 11:30 a.m. or 2 p.m.

-- 8-10 years – Noon or 2:30 p.m.

Oyster Easter

The 56th annual Oyster Easter, with proceeds to benefit the Community Resource Center (CRC). 1-5 p.m. Green Door Gourmet, 7007 River Road Pike. The event features delicious Cajun food, beer, wine, and spirits as well as fun contests and activities. This is an annual Nashville tradition you don’t want to miss. Early bird tickets are $55 and go up from there. Food and drinks are included in the ticket price. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 3

Real Estate Investors Network

Deals, Deals, Deals Focus Group – Find where investors find and sell deals, as well as the mechanics of various deals. Fee: Members free, Non Member $35. 6:30 p.m. at the REIN Center, 4525 Harding Rd, Suite 200, Nashville. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 4

Chamber East Networking Coffee

Join business and community leaders in East Nashville for the Chamber East monthly networking coffee and community update. The Mainstay Restaurant, 501 Main Street, Nashville. 8:15-8:30 a.m. networking, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Registration is requested. Free for Chamber members, future members (3 or more visits): $20. Information: mwortendyke@nashvillechamber.com, www.nashvillechamber.com

Williamson Chamber Leads Exchange

A facilitated, casual, members-only networking opportunity to develop member relationships. Bring business cards, brochures and product samples to share with other participant’s. Lunch meeting option, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Buffalo Wings & Rings, 105 International Drive, Franklin. Afternoon meeting off-site, Hilton Brentwood/Nashville Suites, 9000 Overlook Blvd, Brentwood. 3:30-5 p.m. Registration required. This is a free members-only event. Information

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: What is Conflict Management? Steve Joiner, dean of the College of Leadership and Public Service at Lipscomb University, is featured. Williamson, Inc. 7:30-9 a.m. E|Spaces, 1550 W. McEwen Drive, Suite 300, Franklin. Fee: Free for Williamson Inc. Business Partners and guests. Registration required. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 5

Member Orientation

Joining the Chamber was an important step for your business. Now, how do you make the most of your investment? Join us for Member Orientation and learn about member benefits and involvement opportunities from Chamber staff. You’ll also learn how your business plays a role in the Chamber’s mission of creating regional economic prosperity. Lunch provided. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 211 Commerce Street, Suite 100. 11:30 a.m. registration, 11:50 a.m. program. Lunch provided. Fee: complimentary to new Chamber members. Deadline to register, March 30. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown host receptions and art openings, presenting local and world-renowned artists and artwork. The galleries offer rare opportunities to view diverse exhibitions featuring every genre of art. 6-9 p.m. Admission: Free. Most galleries serve free wine and other refreshments. Information