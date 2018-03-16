2018 Summer Camp Guide: Something for everyone

VOL. 42 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 16, 2018

Camp provides children with the opportunity to connect with nature, participate in human-powered activities and benefit from personal and primary relationships. From academics to athletics, there is a camp for everyone at every age, but the options can be overwhelming for Middle Tennessee parents.

Here are just a few to consider when trying to find the best option for your family.

Academic Camps

Adventure Science Museum

The ScienceQuest Camp at Adventure Science Center provides a wide range of science enrichment programs for youth in grades K-6, with special programs in the summer for rising 7th-9th graders. Programs combine science, technology, engineering and math in ways that encourage kids to actively discover and examine concepts for themselves. Upcoming camp themes include Insect Investigators, Gamers Week and Superhero Science. Information: www.adventuresci.org

Battleground Academy Summer Camps

There are options for every interest, from basketball and football, to academics and gaming. Some themes this year include Little Scholars: Mini Med School, Culinary 1, Robotic Battles and Ninja Camp. Information: www.bgacamps.com

Belle Meade Plantation Camp

Get the kids outside and immersed in history with options that include Native American Indian camp especially for preschoolers, Civil War and time travel. Information: www.bellemeadeplantation.com

Belmont University Summer Camps

Kids get a collegiate experience with enrichment classes for students K-12. Camps at the school include athletics, music, health, pharmacy and law. An upcoming theme experience includes Beetles, Bugs and Butterflies, an introduction to the biology of insects and other arthropods. Information: www.Belmont.edu

Camp St. Cecelia

This program is designed to give girls the opportunity to have summer fun while still immersed in learning. The campers will be able to experience academic, fine arts and athletic programs for ages 4-17. Information: www.stcecilia.edu

Engineering for Kids

With sessions all over the area, including at Harpeth Valley Elementary, Scarritt Bennett Center, Sky Zone, Harding Academy and Battleground Academy to name just a few, kids can learn how to design video games or print their Minecraft creations on 3D printers. Information: www.engineeringforkids.com

Historic Travellers Rest Plantation

Camps offer opportunities for kids to enjoy the summer while experiencing hands-on activities at Nashville’s oldest historic house. Upcoming themes include Tennessee Tales and Legends with a superstitious scavenger hunt, docent training and leadership and Military through the Ages. Information: www.travellersrestplantation.org

Lancaster Christian Academy camps

For children in kindergarten through sixth grade, campers can participate in a wide range of options, including art, music, football, drama, dance, soccer, cheer, hockey, swimming, gaming, cooking, science and more. Information: www.lancasterchristianacademy.org

Math in Motion

Campers engage in puzzles, games and explorations, both individually and in groups, at this math camp. Students will have the opportunity to collaborate with each other as they brainstorm ideas and solve problems to achieve common goals. The goal is building campers’ self-esteem and allowing them to see that math is more than numbers and is about creative solutions to real life experiences. Information: www.mathinmotioncamps.com

Mr. Bond’s Science Guys Day Camp

With multiple locations across Middle Tennessee, including Mt. Juliet and East Nashville, children ages 5-12 can choose from themes such as Superhero Science, Crazy Chemistry and Saw It on YouTube. Information: www.mrbondscienceguy.com

Nashville Pilot Camp

Specially designed for ages 13-18, Nashville Pilot Camp offers the opportunity to find out what it really takes to learn to fly. Students will learn through hands-on participation of aviation experience. Participants also learn disciplines of aviation through science, technology, engineering and math and meet like-minded aviation enthusiasts their own age. Information: www.nashvilleflighttraining.com

Tennessee State University Biotechnology camp

Rising 6-8 graders can learn the basic techniques and tools used in biotechnology, DNA extraction, polymerase chain reaction, restriction digestion and DNA fingerprinting at this camp. Information: www.tnstate.edu

Tennessee Tech Cybersecurity Camp

A nationwide program by NSA that supports cybersecurity education and training, this week-long GenCyber Combination Camp for high school students, teachers and career counselors is free for 40 selected students (rising eighth graders to 12th graders). A cohort of 10 high school teachers will be selected from across the participating districts to participate as well while also receiving educator-specific training each day. Information: www.tntech.edu

USN Summer Camps

A full range of summer camp options for children in grades K-12, including sports, academics, arts and technology. Each camp session lasts for one week, and USN offers half-day programs and a few full-day programs, as well. Information: www.usn.org

STEAM Society Technology Camp

A unique camp initiative run and directed by the STEAM Team, a group of dedicated professionals committed to making STEAM education a realized dream across the socio-economic playing field. Programs include robotics, Minecraft and videography. Information: www.steamsociety.com

Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory Space Summer Camp

Campers learn how scientists discover the secrets of the universe, from black holes to the nature of light, with a camp curriculum created by an expert team of astronomy professors, space scientists and area science teachers to support middle-school students in their exploration of the worlds of science, math, engineering and technology, and open their minds to future career possibilities in these fields. Information: www.dyer.vanderbilt.edu

Vanderbilt Programs for Talented Youth

Accelerated academic classes for gifted students that encourage problem solving, compassion and independent thinking. Classes teach kids everything from erosion to journalism, debate to chemistry and bioengineering to coding. Information: www.pty.vanderbilt.edu

Arts Camps

A Novel Idea

This camp at J.T. Moore Middle School’s library is specifically designed for children to learn the art of writing a novel, with their work being published – in paperback and perfect bound – at the end of camp that they will even have the option to sell. Information: www.anovelideanashville.com

Ann Carroll School of Dance

A performing arts camp for kids age 2-18, the school teaches tap, hip hop, musical theater, tumbling, acting, dance and vocal performance. Information: www.anncarrollschoolofdance.com

Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt

A variety of options are available for young musicians, and in some instances for the whole family. Information: www.blair.vanderbilt.edu

Camp Rock Zone

Located in Mt. Juliet, Camp Rock Zone offers themes from Rock Choir, Rock Band, STEM Zone with Minecraft and Lego options for children age 7-11. Information: www.rockzonemusic.com

Cheekwood Estate and Gardens Camp

Kids of all ages can come explore our gardens, make masterpieces and more in June and July. Due to the renovations in the Frist Learning Center, space is limited for this year’s camp so register in advance. Information: www.Cheekwood.org

Country Music Hall of Fame Songwriting Camp

Aspiring songwriters can experience what it is like to be a professional while learning how to hone their craft at the Hall of Fame. Workshops include one-on-one mentoring sessions, instrument instruction, performance coaching and a showcase for their original works. Campers will even get to participate in a group recording session at Historic RCA Studio B on Music Row. Information: www.countrymusichalloffame.org

Expression City Arts and Fitness

Creative kids can take crash courses in everything from circus and improv to art, dance, aerial skills, juggling, hooping and artistic professional development. Information: www.expressioncity.com

Elite Dance, Music and Art camp

Sign up for one of the summer performing arts camps for kids of all ages – including pre-K – that include hip hop, jazz, tap, piano, ballet, pointe, voice, theater and even yoga. Information: www.visitelitedanceandfitness.com

*Frist Center for Visual Arts

There will be no camp this summer as the Martin ArtQuest Gallery is undergoing its first renovation in 16 years. The grand reopening will be May 24, 2018.

Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center

Kids can immerse themselves in all things artistic, with camp options that include performance art, a beginner’s course for any child with an interest in combining movement with voice in inventive ways using basic acting techniques, simple rhythms, and choreographed motion. Other choices are creative art journaling, sculpture art and abstract painting. Information: www.monthavenartsandculturalcenter.com

RockSTAR at Goodpasture Christian School

Campers form a band and learn to play guitar, bass, drums, keyboards and even sing. No experience is required, and the band will learn to play hit rock n roll songs as well as come up with their own band name and logo. Students will learn the basics of songwriting and composing songs. RockSTAR will provide all instruments, stage gear and rock accessories. The band will perform for loved ones on the last day of camp. Information: www.goodpasture.org

Athletic camps

Climb Nashville

Kids will get instruction from expert climbing staff along with team building activities, games and objectives that encourage kids to make friendships, gain confidence and participate in a challenging physical activity. Information: www.climbnashville.com

Goodpasture Christian School

Many sport-focused options, including basketball, baseball, football, cheer, volleyball, speed and strength, softball, soccer and even yoga. Information: www.goodpasture.org

Montgomery Bell Academy

The school offers a wide variety of camps, classes, and special programs throughout the year. These programs are open to MBA students, as well as the community at large, including sports options, academic prep, enrichment camp, drivers ed and summer sports leagues. Information: www.montgomerbell.edu

Nashville Sail Camp

With options at Old Hickory and Percy Priest Lakes, the camp is for all levels of experience from beginner to advanced. Qualified instructors will teach boating safety, points of sail, boat parts, rigging and basic maneuvering. The camp offers a basic level of sailing, focusing on the fundamentals while having a great time on the water. Information: www.nashvillesailcamp.com

Nashville Sailing Foundation Youth camp

The program is intended for children 7-17 and is structured with an eye toward introducing young people to sailing, racing, advanced knowledge of small boat handling and skills in a safe, fun environment. The program is taught by people required to complete a U.S. Sailing counselor training course and host the Harbor Island Yacht Club. Information: www.nashvillesailingfoundation.org

Nashville Youth Soccer Association

A recreational soccer league with players age 3-18 with skill levels that range from novice to extremely experienced with years of competition under their belt in rec leagues. Information: www.nysa-soccer.org

Nashville Predators Hockey School

An opportunity for boys and girls to learn more about the game of hockey, log quality ice time and receive instruction from qualified and professional staff alongside the Preds Youth Hockey Development team, players, prospects, alumni and/or coaches. Participants are grouped by ability to enhance their learning environment. Information: www.nhl.com/predators.

Equestrian Camps

Creekside Riding Stables Camp

The focus is on safety, proper technique, grooming, care and tacking. Campers engage in everything from trail riding, lessons, reading a horse’s personality and even making treats for the animals. Information: www.creeksideridingstables.com

Gait Keeper Farm Camp

Campers will spend their day riding and learning about horses and ponies, and each camper will ride up to twice daily. Other activities include learning about daily care, the anatomy of the horse, breeds, and colors, with demonstrations from professionals, horsemanship. The camp’s goal is to educate while having fun with horses and friends. Information: www.gaitkeeperfarm.net.

Peachtree Farms Horseback Camp

Designed to improve all aspects of horsemanship for riders of all ages through sportsmanlike conduct and a spirit of cooperation, patience and kindness. Riders are encouraged to become a partner with their mount. Day camps are scheduled Monday through Friday each week of the summer. Information: www.peachtreefarms.com

Traditional Camps

Tennessee 4-H Camps

Tennessee 4-H operates four 4-H Centers located throughout the state that offer an extensive summer camping program for young people in fourth through 12th grades, as well as camping programs during the school year to accommodate school groups. Information: www.4h.tennessee.edu

Camp Davis at Gordon Jewish Community Center

Children are encouraged to try new things, get dirty and form memories and friendships that last forever. Camp is filled with sports, art, music, nature, ruach and leadership opportunities within a strong camp culture. Information: www.nashvillejcc.org

Camp St. Bernard

Options range from Brain Camp to Creative Crafting. There are even options like Escape Games Jr., comedy improv classes and decoupage lessons. Information: www.stbernardacademy.org

Camp Warner Park

With a mission of connecting children to nature, kids will splash in creeks, meet local wildlife and get an appreciation for the great outdoors. The camp day is unstructured by design so kids will have a better opportunity to interact with each other and the environment. Information: www.campwarnerpark.com

Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont

Kids can go on a true outdoor adventure, splashing around in a mountain stream, climbing ridges to an unbelievable view or choosing from a variety of activities to discover nature through hands-on explorations, day hikes and crafts all in the beautiful Smoky Mountains. Information: www.gsmit.org

Leadership Academy

Youth day camp options include Camp Warner Park nature camp, Camp Bells Bend Beaman adventure day camp, Nashville Sail camp, Teen Leadership Adventure and Mountain Bike camp with STEM focus for children ages 6-17. Information: www.leadershipacademyllc.com

Deer Run Camps and Retreats

A nonprofit, nondenominational Christian ministry providing day, adventure and overnight summer camps, family camp, year-round retreat and meeting facilities and team building through the high and low ropes course experiences. Family events help parents and children connect on a deeper level. Day and overnight options available. Information: www.deerrun.camp.

Barefoot Republic Camp and Retreat Center

Focuses on Christ-centered relationships between individuals from diverse racial, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds through an equally diverse platform of artistic, athletic and team-building programs. Day and overnight options available. Information: www.barefootrepublic.org

Sumner Academy

Four weeks of themed camps, as well as a general day camp with themes that include Mad Scientist, Into the Deep Ocean, Nature Week, Water Fun, Lego Scientists and Lego Art History. Information: www.sumneracademy.org, 615 452-1914.

Harpeth Hall Girls Summer Camps

Offering summer camp for the 15th year, girls can sign up to learn tennis, catch bugs, play basketball, stringing a violin or even stringing gemstones. The Summer Programs at Harpeth Hall offer the same excellence in teaching, leadership and coaching that is found throughout the school year. Information: www.harpethhall.org

Nashville Christian School

This summer NCS is offering a wide range of camps for children, including traditional day, specialized sports and academic and fine art-based offerings. Improve on skills or learn a whole new set, from football to drama. Information: www.ncscamps.org

Middle Tennessee YMCA

Locations all across the area are offering a full slate of summer camp activities that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Information: www.ymcamidtn.org/summer.

Ezell-Harding Christian School Camp

Weekly day camp, academic and sport options for students of all ages, from volleyball and cheer to basketball and soccer. Looking for something a little different? Try Frisbee golf or Legos and coding. Information: www.ezellharding.org